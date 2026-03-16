Almost getting stuck in Europe changed how I think about packing
I'm officially becoming a carry-on only person, and here are the 9 items I'm for sure packing for each trip.
When it comes to packing I think it’s safe to say that I’ve graduated from novice to somewhere in the intermediate range. Along the way I’ve developed a few rather firm rules.
I don’t believe in wearing lounge-adjacent clothes on the plane (In fact, on the flight back from London I wore these jeans). My philosophy has always been that if I’m pressed fo…