Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
Apr 16Edited

I’m excited to see a return to “hard clothes”! I think the loose midi-length skirts are going to be the gateway for many. 💕

I read “No Lifeguard” years ago—it was a Book Club selection that we all devoured. Juicy!!

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1 reply by Jalil Johnson
Rich's avatar
Rich
Apr 17

Huge YES for lounging around in nightshirts.

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