Consider Yourself a Shopper #067: It feels like we're jumping over spring straight into summer
A transitional uniform that meets the heat without succumbing, as well as what’s been on my shopping list… spoiler alert, it’s a lot of home goods.
In recent years, spring has started to feel like something of a bygone era, in the same way that people talk about partying in NYC before the advent of cellphones, or those sour Altoids that were discontinued (I was in Zitomer’s the other day and thought they had them, got very excited… they unfortunately did not) Before we’ve really had the chance to defrost, we’re suddenly thrust into a kind of microwave, left to fend for ourselves, arms flailing and most likely improperly dressed.
Transitional dressing, that slow dance of layers coming on and off, has definitely sped up, but it would be too quick to call it summertime just yet. So for those who are mentally in summer even though we’re still very much in spring, here’s what I’d describe as a uniform for this jarring, in-between stretch—clothes that can handle the heat without fully giving into it.
Printed Skirt
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m personally having a bit of a skirt moment, but if you look at the runways, designers were clearly feeling it too. It reads as part of this broader push toward actually getting dressed again. For so many years post-COVID, the mandate felt like comfort above all else, but now the pendulum does seem to be swinging back. There’s a renewed appetite for intention… dare I say, bring on the hard clothes!!! But I digress.
A printed skirt, whether something subtle like a floral or a touch more graphic, and preferably in the form of a slip, a pencil, or even a drawstring full skirt feels right for this in-between stretch. The skirt allows for movement, for air, but still holds its shape. Even as things skew dressier, there’s still a desire for ease, which explains the loucheness of these silhouettes. What grounds them is the print, it adds intent, and more importantly, character, so the look doesn’t slip too far into casual.
Grey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The white T-shirt is, of course, foundational, but here it almost feels too easy, too immediate a signal of summer. There are other T-shirts that can do the same work, if not more, especially when layered. I’ve been gravitating toward grey as a substitute. It carries the same versatility, but feels slightly more tempered, more in line with this in-between moment. It keeps the look from tipping too quickly into full summer mode.
If I think about this uniform as a whole, every piece has a bit of character, which feels essential for this kind of weather. And perhaps I’m contradicting myself slightly, but the ideal grey t-shirt, to me, is long-sleeved (because it’s still spring and there might be a bit of chill), oversized, and rendered in a soft jersey so it moves. Cotton works just as well, but the key is that sense of fluidity. When it comes to tops more broadly, you want something that sits off the body rather than clings to it, something that can handle the heat, but still looks a step above your regular degular white t-shirt.
Shirt Dress/ Night Shirt
Lately, I’ve been living in a nightshirt for lounging, but now it’s become the thing I throw on for a morning coffee run. There’s something about it being a one-and-done piece that still reads as dressed, even as it moves with you. I’d size up slightly so they hang away from the body; again, it’s about ease without losing presence.
Fisherman Sandals
Each season seems to have its defining sandal. We’ve had the flip-flop, the T-strap, but this year, I’m putting forward the fisherman sandal. It has a bit more structure than those previous styles, which makes it feel aligned with this return to getting dressed. And practically speaking, for those days when the temperature dips again, you can throw on a sock and still feel appropriate without reverting to a fully closed shoe. It keeps you in that summer mindset, without fully committing to it.
Gold Statement Pinky Ring
To be clear, any ring can become a pinky ring with the right sizing and a bit of personality. There’s something quite DIVINE about a larger piece sitting there, especially if you talk with your hands…it adds a bit of movement, a bit of drama. With gold prices climbing, there’s been a noticeable shift toward silver (I’ve leaned into it myself), but nothing quite signals warm weather like gold. Solid, plated, even brass, the make up of the piece matters less than the presence. The piece should feel substantial. This is not the moment for anything that disappears.
Other Shopping Tidbits
I have been on what can only be described as a hiatus when it comes to reading, and I recently broke it with Janice Dickinson’s memoir, No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel. I discovered it on Twitter, of all places, started it on Monday, and I’m already halfway through. I can’t put it down. It’s terribly raunchy, at times quite scandalous, and strangely enough, poignant. I took a photo of one line where Dickinson is having this really profound conversation with Andy Warhol at Studio 54 about fame and “being of the moment,” and I think it sounds captures our won contemporary fixation on virality. Fair warning: there are very blunt, and at times difficult, conversations about SA, so consider this a trigger warning.
I know a few weeks ago I was very gung-ho about seashell-encrusted mirrors (don’t get it twisted, I still very much am), but I forgot what I was watching… perhaps some home tour on YouTube… when I saw a fabulous teak mirror hanging to the left of someone’s front door. I’ve been compulsively saving them ever since.
On the topic of home, when I’m not thinking about mirrors, I’m thinking about footstools. In December, I bought one of those Omersa leather stools, and I was so excited because I thought the price was reasonable. They were having a sale, so I got it about 30 or 40 percent off retail, which felt like a win for something so noteworthy that can fetch a high price tag. Well, when it arrived, I could see why the price was so good. It was tiny. So small it could barely fit one foot. I sent it back and have been saving needlepoint footstools ever since. I just haven’t decided which one to get.
I have Emily Bode Aujla’s recommendation interview for The Cut from eons ago etched into my head (It’s the one where I discovered Martiniano). But something Emily mentioned that’s always stuck with me was vintage floral-printed Ralph Lauren sheets, and I got an email from The Company Store the other day for these sheets that immediately made me think of the Ralph ones.
Tabletop Week was this week, I only went to two showrooms, one being Versace and the other Christofle.
I was most curious about Versace because of the recent creative director change. Compared to September, there was minimal tableware on the floor, which perhaps is a sign of change. What was present felt curiously Versace-light. Of course, there were motifs the house has used before, like that flora group we’re all familiar with, but the Medusa was somewhat hard to find. More than that, the version being used is an older one that Gianni Versace favored, which tracks if you’ve seen any of Dario Vitale’s work. The tableware is a licensed deal with Rosenthal, so I don’t know how much say Pieter Mulier has in that department, but it will be interesting to see the direction he takes and how that eventually trickles down.
The other showroom I visited was Christofle, where I was offered cake upon entry. I joked with the reps, “I can’t have cake at 10 o’clock in the morning, I’ve got to watch my figure.” The cake I refused, in the name of health, was mango-flavored and looked delicious, especially against a pool of citrine-colored tableware. And probably the cleverest idea I saw, one I want to adopt in some way, was placing small vials for flowers into a candelabra….GENIUS!
Outside of the usual transitional uniform items, I’ve been thinking about a few other things, clothing-wise.
This Prada skirt feels like the perfect summer piece for when you want to look like you’re trying, but secretly wish you were still at home.
Even though winter is very much in the rearview mirror, I’m still considering getting these mittens … I mean, winter will be back before we know it.
In that same spirit, buying certain types of outerwear right now feels a bit wild, but I think this Hawaiian-print Dries Van Noten coat is the exception. I also think the kimono-sleeve top in the same print would look great underneath.
A really good city shoe that has the look of a resort shoe.
I loathe backpacks, but I would make an exception for this one.
Ben and I went to the Domenico Gnoli exhibition at Lévy Gorvy Dayan before heading to see The Drama at the AMC on 86th. We happened to be at the same showing as Ewan McGregor. When I first started working at Saks, someone told me to learn more about the art world, so about five years later, I’m finally taking that advice seriously. What I really fell in love with in Gnoli’s work is a certain level of humor, even in the more lewd bedroom series. But tucked into that humor is a kind of sobriety, especially in pieces like the shirt hanging off the edge of a table. It also blew my mind that he used sand!!!!
For those in NYC on the hunt for George magazines that aren’t thousands of dollars, you can find them at Left Bank Books. Most are priced in the $30 to $50 range, with certain covers going a bit higher, but nothing close to $2,000.
That’s it from moi. Talk soon!
xx
JJ
I’m excited to see a return to “hard clothes”! I think the loose midi-length skirts are going to be the gateway for many. 💕
I read “No Lifeguard” years ago—it was a Book Club selection that we all devoured. Juicy!!
Huge YES for lounging around in nightshirts.