In recent years, spring has started to feel like something of a bygone era, in the same way that people talk about partying in NYC before the advent of cellphones, or those sour Altoids that were discontinued (I was in Zitomer’s the other day and thought they had them, got very excited… they unfortunately did not) Before we’ve really had the chance to defrost, we’re suddenly thrust into a kind of microwave, left to fend for ourselves, arms flailing and most likely improperly dressed.

CYC Merch

Transitional dressing, that slow dance of layers coming on and off, has definitely sped up, but it would be too quick to call it summertime just yet. So for those who are mentally in summer even though we’re still very much in spring, here’s what I’d describe as a uniform for this jarring, in-between stretch—clothes that can handle the heat without fully giving into it.

Printed Skirt

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m personally having a bit of a skirt moment, but if you look at the runways, designers were clearly feeling it too. It reads as part of this broader push toward actually getting dressed again. For so many years post-COVID, the mandate felt like comfort above all else, but now the pendulum does seem to be swinging back. There’s a renewed appetite for intention… dare I say, bring on the hard clothes!!! But I digress.

A printed skirt, whether something subtle like a floral or a touch more graphic, and preferably in the form of a slip, a pencil, or even a drawstring full skirt feels right for this in-between stretch. The skirt allows for movement, for air, but still holds its shape. Even as things skew dressier, there’s still a desire for ease, which explains the loucheness of these silhouettes. What grounds them is the print, it adds intent, and more importantly, character, so the look doesn’t slip too far into casual.

Grey Long Sleeve T-Shirt

The white T-shirt is, of course, foundational, but here it almost feels too easy, too immediate a signal of summer. There are other T-shirts that can do the same work, if not more, especially when layered. I’ve been gravitating toward grey as a substitute. It carries the same versatility, but feels slightly more tempered, more in line with this in-between moment. It keeps the look from tipping too quickly into full summer mode.

If I think about this uniform as a whole, every piece has a bit of character, which feels essential for this kind of weather. And perhaps I’m contradicting myself slightly, but the ideal grey t-shirt, to me, is long-sleeved (because it’s still spring and there might be a bit of chill), oversized, and rendered in a soft jersey so it moves. Cotton works just as well, but the key is that sense of fluidity. When it comes to tops more broadly, you want something that sits off the body rather than clings to it, something that can handle the heat, but still looks a step above your regular degular white t-shirt.

Shirt Dress/ Night Shirt

Lately, I’ve been living in a nightshirt for lounging, but now it’s become the thing I throw on for a morning coffee run. There’s something about it being a one-and-done piece that still reads as dressed, even as it moves with you. I’d size up slightly so they hang away from the body; again, it’s about ease without losing presence.

Fisherman Sandals

Each season seems to have its defining sandal. We’ve had the flip-flop, the T-strap, but this year, I’m putting forward the fisherman sandal. It has a bit more structure than those previous styles, which makes it feel aligned with this return to getting dressed. And practically speaking, for those days when the temperature dips again, you can throw on a sock and still feel appropriate without reverting to a fully closed shoe. It keeps you in that summer mindset, without fully committing to it.

Gold Statement Pinky Ring

To be clear, any ring can become a pinky ring with the right sizing and a bit of personality. There’s something quite DIVINE about a larger piece sitting there, especially if you talk with your hands…it adds a bit of movement, a bit of drama. With gold prices climbing, there’s been a noticeable shift toward silver (I’ve leaned into it myself), but nothing quite signals warm weather like gold. Solid, plated, even brass, the make up of the piece matters less than the presence. The piece should feel substantial. This is not the moment for anything that disappears.

Other Shopping Tidbits

That’s it from moi. Talk soon!

xx

JJ

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