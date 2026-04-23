Perhaps this sounds a bit uncouth, but after the passing of Mr. Giorgio Armani, I had a feeling the era of sub-$200 grails might disappear.

Since his passing, there has been some price inflation, at least judging by platforms like The RealReal. Still, it hasn’t quite followed the trajectory of a Alaïa or Mugler, whose resale prices surged dramatically after their deaths. (I remember buying an Alaïa skater dress for around $200 and later selling it for closer to $600.)

The more tempered shift in Armani pricing makes sense. The secondhand market, in my view, is shaped partly by provenance and scarcity, but just as much by surface signifiers such as embellishment, fabrication, and print. That’s not to say Giorgio Armani was lacking in that department, but the work he’s most remembered for tends to resist spectacle. The visual payoff is more subtle, less about immediate impact and more about how the clothes feel and live on the body.

It’s no small feat to redesign the modern man’s wardrobe, yet his work consistently bridged the gap between casual and formal without feeling forced. The clothes never felt foreign. If anything, they seemed to reflect back an idealized version of how we imagine a sophisticated adult should dress. As Richard Martin and Harold Koda wrote in Giorgio Armani: Images of Man, “What Armani has captured of contemporary man is a singular character: power without excess, masculinity with softness, quality without exorbitance, elegance with humanity, style with identity.” In that sense, the recent Armani/Archivio release feels like a clear articulation of his vision, and a reminder of how distinctly modern it continues to feel.

Giorgio Armani: Images of Man. SS 1987 shot by Aldo Fallai.

Giorgio Armani: Images of Man. F/W 1980 shot by Aldo Fallai.

Giorgio Armani: Images of Man. F/W 85 shot by Aldo Fallai

Conceived by Armani himself to mark 50 years of the house, the project began as an expansive cataloguing effort and traveling exhibition. The continuation of this project will now see the reproduction, with pieces drawn from collections spanning 1979 to 1994. The collection is slated for a May release, though it appears you can already begin shopping it via MyTheresa (Be warned, though these are, in a sense, “vintage” styles, they very much come with a modern price tag).

The next great going out top is a white boat neck

For me, there’s a direct correlation between the temperature rising and my thoughts drifting toward “going out” clothes. Though, to be fair, the weather has been more of a yo-yo than a steady incline, but I digress. A few weeks ago, when spring was still very much in its early phase, I packed a duffle and headed out east with Ben. The only real plan we had was dinner the night we arrived, so instead of overpacking, I kept it simple. I wore this top from 6397, a pair of peach cotton trousers from Stoffa that I had essentially rediscovered in my closet, and my Martiniano party heels. I felt sophisticated, but still entirely at ease. It was one of those outfits I didn’t want to take off. I wanted to stay in it.

Something I come back to, especially when we start talking getting dressed for warmer weather, is that the guiding principle is really ease. The reliance on layering starts to feel like a hindrance, and in many ways it’s the most vulnerable time of year, simply because of how much of the body needs to be exposed to stay comfortable. The white boat neck, or bateau, is one of those pieces that does the work for you. It’s more elevated than a T-shirt, more relaxed than a button-down, and that distinctive neckline almost replaces the need for a necklace. It becomes the perfect frame for a great pair of earrings, which, as you know, I’ve been particularly keen.

For me, the ideal white boat neck top is either a three-quarter sleeve, since showing a bit of wrist and forearm feels quite elegant and even makes a case for a glove, or a sleeve that extends just past the wrist, giving you the option to secure a bracelet over it. I’m less particular about fabrication, though cotton poplin is probably your safest bet.

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Terry Top. This is probably the boxiest of the group, which works in its favor in that it drapes nicely off the body. That said, the shape and fabric do narrow your options a bit when it comes to bottoms. It feels best paired with a pull-on or drawstring pant. With jeans, or even a skirt, the proportions can start to feel slightly off.

6397 Cotton Poplin Shirt. This is the one I own and, in my mind, the ideal version of this top. It looks great paired back to dark denim or, if you want to lean into an all-white moment, a long linen skirt. There’s also a touch of sheerness, which makes it easy to play with layering necklaces underneath. In the right light, you get a subtle peek-through effect.

Donni Baby Rib. As the name suggests, this one is ribbed and sits closest to the body out of the group. It’s also the easiest to move between casual and evening, especially if you push the bottom a bit further, say with a printed skirt and a glove

Lands’ End Mariner Jersey Top. The jersey fabrication gives this one more fluidity than the cotton versions, and it tends to be more forgiving overall.

Leset Barb Satin Lace-Trim Top. This is easily the most evening-forward of the group, and perhaps just on the edge of truly being a bateau neckline (c’est la vie). The back is really the standout here. There might be a temptation to add a backwards necklace, but the lace trim does enough on its own. Anything extra would feel a bit heavy-handed. Much better to keep the focus there and let a great pair of earrings do the work.

A few other things that have been on my mind

Last Thursday, I joined a few other city folk upstate with The North Face and Sky High Farm to celebrate their collaboration and actually spend time working on the farm. Sky High Farm has built up a strong roster of collaborators, from Bog to On to Tata Harper, and more recently Doublet, so North Face feels like a natural addition to the roster. The collection centers on what could easily read as a singular, fully formed outfit for mountaineering, with my favorite pieces being the quarter-zip fleece and the waterproof utility jacket, aptly called the Mountain Jacket.

When I’m in Paris, I always try to pick up a few bottles of Nuxe dry oil, which I know isn’t exactly groundbreaking. On my most recent trip, though, the pharmacy near my hotel wasn’t selling individual bottles, so I ended up buying a discovery set. It came with a Nuxe perfume, essentially the oil reworked with an alcohol base. It smells exactly the same, and it’s the fragrance I’ve been reaching for the most lately.

I think the T-shirt dress is somewhat underappreciated. You get all the comfort of a T-shirt with the slightly more formal sensibility of a dress.

This feels like the natural evolution of those Loro Piana loafers.

I recently tried making tuna salad with Greek yogurt in place of mayo, and I have to say it was surprisingly good. Maybe a touch sweeter, which is not necessarily what you expect with tuna.That’s it from moi today, next time we’re putting the mid-spring uniform into practice.

xx

JJ

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