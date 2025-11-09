Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Amanda Lee Burkett's avatar
Amanda Lee Burkett
Nov 9

Sidres skirt is AMAZING on you! How and what did you wear underneath? Looks like it has built in mini shorts? X

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1 reply by Jalil Johnson
Ann Dyer Cervantes's avatar
Ann Dyer Cervantes
Nov 9

I just discovered you (through who? I can't remember) and I absolutely love, love, love your taste , style, vibe — so happy to have discovered you! Looking forward to what's next!!

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1 reply by Jalil Johnson
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