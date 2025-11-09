Consider Yourself a Shopper #60: A quick little jaunt is the salve to pre-festive limbo
As October was coming to an end, I started to feel a little antsy. It’s always felt like this strange in-between month. September brings the real start of things and a wake-up call after summer’s hedonistic haze, while November and December blur together as one long sprint toward the holidays. I’ve always believed that holiday talk should really begin in November. And while I appreciate Halloween and everyone’s enthusiasm, I don’t really participate. My plans rarely extend beyond a rewatch of Hocus Pocus. So by the time the last week of October rolled around, I was twiddling my thumbs thinking about what was next.
Luckily, Gabby Katz, PR maven (and now fellow Substack writer alongside Jamie Hunter), invited me to LA to celebrate ALC and their Icons Collection. The collection is a capsule of foundational pieces that are endlessly versatile and can easily be woven into the fabric of your closet (see what I did there 🤓). The celebration included a dinner hosted by Justine Lupe, and yes, it meant I’d only be in the city of the sun for 24 hours. On paper that sounds a little mad, but I said yes immediately. I needed a little jolt to shake off the early cold weather paralysis that was starting to creep in.
As soon as I landed and was greeted by a dry 90 degrees, which was a far more welcome start than the 30-degree chill that hit me on the way to the airport, the ick and overall blasé feeling seemed to melt away with the sun. I made my way to the Sunset Tower, which is where I ended up spending most of my 24 hours in LA, and that was perfectly fine by me. I curled up in the hotel’s fleece-lined bathrobe (which I saw someone on TikTok with a monogrammed one and now I want one, lol. It would make for a great gift!) and caught up on emails until it was time for dinner. (In between working in my room and getting ready, I managed to see some newness from Le Monde Beryl, and I quite literally had to pick my jaw up off the floor. They were that good.)
Dinner was held at CouCou, and everyone was chipper and bubbly. Each seat had a copy of Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which I thought was such a charming and intentional touch that made the dinner feel even more special. I sat next to Laurel Pantin, and we talked for hours. Before heading to the airport the next day, I stopped by her shop, EarlIRL, and tried on a handful of things, including a few Phoebe Philo-era Celine pieces, a Dries skirt dripping in paillettes, and a red form-fitting sculptural Fforme dress that would be perfect for gala season. I left with a cotton poplin Brooke Callahan skirt I’d been thinking about all summer long. It’s such a beautiful and whimsical store, and if you’re in the area, you should absolutely stop by, even if it’s just to gawk at the Brooke Astor throw pillows!
Since my flight the following day was at one in the afternoon, I didn’t have much time to explore. I got up early, answered some emails, went to the gym, and sat outside for breakfast while the sun slowly crept across the city. When I got back to New York, I felt this jolt of energy that I’ve been riding ever since. So I guess you could say I’ve found the remedy to feeling stuck, the mean reds, or whatever you like to call it; it’s booking a 24-hour trip to LA.
10 quick hits:
Strappy Proenza Schouler flats (they come in red/black, pistachio, and a heeled version). Not ideal for colder weather unless you wear them with tights (perhaps a cashmere pair if you fancy). There’s also a sneaker that is a good alt to the Dries one.
JWA is such a silly goose for making this, and I’m such a silly goose for wanting one so badly.
If you were into the evening bags with metal chains from Dario’s Versace, consider taking a look at Judith Leiber (Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C, Exhibit D).
And what about this (or this) to emulate these skirts from the collection?
As you all know, I’m not the biggest makeup wearer, but I did my makeup for the CFDA Awards, and the star of the show was this blush from Saie.
I feel like the preferable necklace style for the holiday season will be these long strands of semi-precious gems (Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C).
A sweater that would in fact add some intrigue to your knitwear rotation.
A quilt that says to the world, “Hey, I’m a country girl at heart.”
The Attersee x Loretta Caponi collaboration has arrived and feels like an homage to a design by Guido Caponi’s mother from the 80s that was inspired by Art Deco and New York, which feels so fitting. (Also, Attersee will be another spot in NYC where you can buy Yaser Shaw!)
I’ve been in a big skirt mood lately, and it all started with this Siedres skirt that I wore to a dinner celebrating the launch of their new bag. I wore this Arlo Mott utility skirt to a dinner with St. Dupont, where I got to SEE, TOUCH, AND SMELL the prototype of the lighter that was gifted to Jackie O. by André Malraux!
I left with this adorable and practical lighter necklace from Dupont, and the click is truly next level. If you have a smoker in your life or just want to light candles, it’s worth getting one for the click sound alone.
I want to throw a cocktail party just so I have an excuse to get these silly cocktail napkins!
Talk soon!
xx
JJ
Sidres skirt is AMAZING on you! How and what did you wear underneath? Looks like it has built in mini shorts? X
I just discovered you (through who? I can't remember) and I absolutely love, love, love your taste , style, vibe — so happy to have discovered you! Looking forward to what's next!!