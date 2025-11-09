As October was coming to an end, I started to feel a little antsy. It’s always felt like this strange in-between month. September brings the real start of things and a wake-up call after summer’s hedonistic haze, while November and December blur together as one long sprint toward the holidays. I’ve always believed that holiday talk should really begin in November. And while I appreciate Halloween and everyone’s enthusiasm, I don’t really participate. My plans rarely extend beyond a rewatch of Hocus Pocus. So by the time the last week of October rolled around, I was twiddling my thumbs thinking about what was next.

Luckily, Gabby Katz, PR maven (and now fellow Substack writer alongside Jamie Hunter), invited me to LA to celebrate ALC and their Icons Collection. The collection is a capsule of foundational pieces that are endlessly versatile and can easily be woven into the fabric of your closet (see what I did there 🤓). The celebration included a dinner hosted by Justine Lupe, and yes, it meant I’d only be in the city of the sun for 24 hours. On paper that sounds a little mad, but I said yes immediately. I needed a little jolt to shake off the early cold weather paralysis that was starting to creep in.

This is what I wore to the dinner! Most of my outfit is from the ALC holiday collection, here’s the dress and bag . I don’t usually go for minidresses, but I loved this one for the ostrich feathers running through the middle. Natalie Martin harem pants, though I also brought along a pair similar to these . The shoes are Emme Parsons, here’s the same silhouette and a sequin option for something a bit more festive . Photo Nina Fernandez/BFA.

As soon as I landed and was greeted by a dry 90 degrees, which was a far more welcome start than the 30-degree chill that hit me on the way to the airport, the ick and overall blasé feeling seemed to melt away with the sun. I made my way to the Sunset Tower, which is where I ended up spending most of my 24 hours in LA, and that was perfectly fine by me. I curled up in the hotel’s fleece-lined bathrobe (which I saw someone on TikTok with a monogrammed one and now I want one, lol. It would make for a great gift!) and caught up on emails until it was time for dinner. (In between working in my room and getting ready, I managed to see some newness from Le Monde Beryl, and I quite literally had to pick my jaw up off the floor. They were that good.)

Dinner was held at CouCou, and everyone was chipper and bubbly. Each seat had a copy of Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which I thought was such a charming and intentional touch that made the dinner feel even more special. I sat next to Laurel Pantin, and we talked for hours. Before heading to the airport the next day, I stopped by her shop, EarlIRL, and tried on a handful of things, including a few Phoebe Philo-era Celine pieces, a Dries skirt dripping in paillettes, and a red form-fitting sculptural Fforme dress that would be perfect for gala season. I left with a cotton poplin Brooke Callahan skirt I’d been thinking about all summer long. It’s such a beautiful and whimsical store, and if you’re in the area, you should absolutely stop by, even if it’s just to gawk at the Brooke Astor throw pillows!

Laurel was telling me that there was an auction of Brooke Astor’s Maine home, and she won two throw pillows featuring Brooke’s favorite dogs! Glamour! Sophistication! WHIMSYYYYY!

Since my flight the following day was at one in the afternoon, I didn’t have much time to explore. I got up early, answered some emails, went to the gym, and sat outside for breakfast while the sun slowly crept across the city. When I got back to New York, I felt this jolt of energy that I’ve been riding ever since. So I guess you could say I’ve found the remedy to feeling stuck, the mean reds, or whatever you like to call it; it’s booking a 24-hour trip to LA.

You can tell it’s a dynamic outfit if it looks good while lounging!!! The ALC holiday collection doesn’t feel like your run-of-the-mill holiday offering. The classic greens and blues come in shades that work well beyond November and December, and instead of the usual velvet (don’t get me wrong, I love velvet), there’s a mix of ostrich and French lace that could easily carry you into Valentine’s Day. It’s never too early to plan those looks, haha! There’s also a darling cropped faux fur jacket with a sharp square shoulder, very Joan Crawford, and a sprinkle of polka dots , which you don’t usually associate with the holidays but feel so festive. Photo Nina Fernandez/BFA/

10 quick hits:

Here’s the skirt again. As for the other bits and bobs, I’m wearing a cashmere sweater from Everlane that I’ve had for literal years and that remains one of my favorites, aside from this one from Uniqlo. Underneath it all, I’m wearing a French cotton sleeping gown I got from Front Street General Store. The pearls are from Nina Runsdorf , and the beaded necklace with the little squid friend is from Don’t Let Disco . I’m with Kia Goosby, who also has a Substack called Between Friends , which feels like stepping into the mind of a market editor because she is one.

I want to throw a cocktail party just so I have an excuse to get these silly cocktail napkins!

Talk soon!

xx

JJ

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