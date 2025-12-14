Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Sabine Widen's avatar
Sabine Widen
Dec 14

Chag Sameach!🕎

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Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Dec 15

Didn't expect plaid PJs for day to be a holiday thing, but honestly, with all the deadlines you're facing, it just makes alot of sense! That little bag for essentials sounds perfect, could it also fit a small charger for your phone, like, reliably?

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