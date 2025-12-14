When people have been asking how I’m doing, my go-to response has been that I feel up to my eyes in deadlines. So, to cut to the chase, this week’s send will be a quick round-up of things. If you’re looking for ideas for holiday dressing, look no further than…

Holiday Dressing Essentials

Plaid, Plaid, Plaid

PJs for Day

I also did a piece for Harper’s Bazaar, which you can read here. My favorite look (and it’s truly hard to pick since I loved them all) was a tiered pale pink tulle dress, a snap-button faux fur chubby, glittery Manolo Blahnik Hangisi flats, and an unbelievable metal clutch from Mango of all places.

If you’re still on the hunt for gifts, I’ve got you covered there as well. Ninety-five ideas to be exact. (I truly cannot believe this beautiful intarsia sweater is still available, and on sale no less!). I also did one for Porta!

Gift Guide for your Pleasure

And on the topic of gifts and sweaters, my CYC sweatshirts have been restocked in gray and navy, I did a limited run so get yours while you can!

CYC Sweatshirt

For me, I’m not what you would consider a bag person. That is not to say I don’t have a surplus of bags in my closet or a deep appreciation for them, but when it comes to shopping or getting excited about shopping, my impulses are usually led by shoes or jewelry. For some reason, though, this month I’ve been thinking a lot about bags. More specifically, I’ve been thinking about styles suited for traditional evening wear, clutches and small to medium sized flap bags where you can easily tuck the chain inside if needed. Within that wheelhouse, you of course have Coach’s Tabby bag, which has become a bona fide classic for the brand and comes in a wide range of colors, fabrications, and sizes. As you’ve seen over the past few weeks, I’ve been test driving the Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 in a patchwork mix of leather and suede. (I spotted a fringe version of this bag on the subway that I went absolutely gaga for. The person really leaned into the western look of the bag, and was also wearing a cowboy hat and a fringe leather jacket. Some of the best style really is on the subway!) The bag is one of the smaller options in the family, but it fits all the necessities, which is simply a must. I cannot function with a bag that only holds a card and a lip balm.

That’s it from me! Talk soon! Happy 1st night of Hanukkah to those who celebrate! Chag Sameach!!!!

XX

JJ

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