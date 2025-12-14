Consider Yourself a Shopper #61: Greek Keys, Leopard Print Undies, and a Bag That Holds the Essentials
When people have been asking how I’m doing, my go-to response has been that I feel up to my eyes in deadlines. So, to cut to the chase, this week’s send will be a quick round-up of things. If you’re looking for ideas for holiday dressing, look no further than…
I also did a piece for Harper’s Bazaar, which you can read here. My favorite look (and it’s truly hard to pick since I loved them all) was a tiered pale pink tulle dress, a snap-button faux fur chubby, glittery Manolo Blahnik Hangisi flats, and an unbelievable metal clutch from Mango of all places.
If you’re still on the hunt for gifts, I’ve got you covered there as well. Ninety-five ideas to be exact. (I truly cannot believe this beautiful intarsia sweater is still available, and on sale no less!). I also did one for Porta!
And on the topic of gifts and sweaters, my CYC sweatshirts have been restocked in gray and navy, I did a limited run so get yours while you can!
For me, I’m not what you would consider a bag person. That is not to say I don’t have a surplus of bags in my closet or a deep appreciation for them, but when it comes to shopping or getting excited about shopping, my impulses are usually led by shoes or jewelry. For some reason, though, this month I’ve been thinking a lot about bags. More specifically, I’ve been thinking about styles suited for traditional evening wear, clutches and small to medium sized flap bags where you can easily tuck the chain inside if needed.
Within that wheelhouse, you of course have Coach’s Tabby bag, which has become a bona fide classic for the brand and comes in a wide range of colors, fabrications, and sizes. As you’ve seen over the past few weeks, I’ve been test driving the Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 in a patchwork mix of leather and suede. (I spotted a fringe version of this bag on the subway that I went absolutely gaga for. The person really leaned into the western look of the bag, and was also wearing a cowboy hat and a fringe leather jacket. Some of the best style really is on the subway!)
The bag is one of the smaller options in the family, but it fits all the necessities, which is simply a must. I cannot function with a bag that only holds a card and a lip balm.
There’s a collection on the Criterion Channel centered on gay cinema during the Hays Code era, and part of that lineup includes Dance, Girl, Dance. It features a pre–I Love Lucy Lucille Ball, who plays Bubbles alongside Maureen O’Hara as Judy. The two move to New York City to make it as dancers and ultimately find themselves performing in a burlesque show. Anywho, it’s directed by Dorothy Arzner, and during a conversation between Michael Koresky, author of Sick and Dirty: Hollywood’s Gay Golden Age and the Making of Modern Queerness (high on my holiday reading list), and Mark Harris, they showed a photo of Arzner wearing a slinky dress with a lace collar and a Greek Key belt finished with a large cabochon at the hip. It’s very much in the vein of something you’d expect from Versace, but naturally I went down an Etsy rabbit hole and found a few Greek Key–style belts, as well as some beautiful Etruscan ones, plus a handful that seem to straddle the line between the two. I love the idea of pairing one of these belts with an evening-forward slinky jersey dress, or even grounding it with a sweatsuit set like the one from Everybody.World.
These leather numbers from Escada and Claude Montana would look incredible layered over a lacy slip, with a sharp kitten heel and a honking, slightly absurd bracelet.
I only wear black underwear, but I am genuinely considering breaking that rule for these from CDLP. They’d also make a cheeky little gift for someone special.
Calvin Klein recently opened a new flagship store in Soho on Broadway in NYC, one of only three worldwide. One of my favorite elements of the space is the frosted glass blocks facing the fitting rooms. I told the PR team it almost feels like being in a spa. Right now, the store carries various Calvin Klein lines including CK, Calvin Klein Jeans, and Underwear. I ended up picking up these ripped jeans, which I’m excited to wear come spring, along with these tanks. The Collection line will also be arriving in-store early in the year.
On the topic of pants, I was fully influenced to buy these after Delphine Del Val posted about them. I sized up for a baggier fit.
This was some of the best amaro I’ve had all year, courtesy of Suncliffe. It’s not overly sweet and hits just the right level of bitterness.
Maison d’Etto has a new fragrance out called I-Dream, which is their take on a gourmand. I usually steer clear of gourmands since they tend to skew too sweet, but like everything Maison d’Etto does, the sweetness is nicely tempered with notes of saddle leather and frankincense. I’ve been layering it with the Costa Brazil perfume oil, and the combination is really lovely.
That’s it from me! Talk soon! Happy 1st night of Hanukkah to those who celebrate! Chag Sameach!!!!
XX
JJ
Chag Sameach!🕎
Didn't expect plaid PJs for day to be a holiday thing, but honestly, with all the deadlines you're facing, it just makes alot of sense! That little bag for essentials sounds perfect, could it also fit a small charger for your phone, like, reliably?