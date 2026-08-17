Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
3d

YES to the DIY by the boyfriend's mum! I adore the Marimekko fabric, and the style looks so good, Jalil. I have looked askance at the runway aprons, so I love seeing you style it up in a variety of ways. The final look is *chef's kiss*!

I would fight you for the Dries top - I have a skirt by him from 2011ish that is very piratical and that blouse would be stunning with it (because you know I love to beat a theme to death, might even wear my pirate hat with it, lol).

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Julie's avatar
Julie
3d

Thank you for the apron styling; love what you did (DIY'ing the apron and styling it grandly).

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