Before we get into the nitty-gritty, you can check out last week’s post about the mechanics of press trips here (it’s behind the paywall).

You can check out my latest articles for Harper’s Bazaar here and here.

You can read my piece for Only Natural Diamonds here.

The summer playlist curated by There_Is_No_Planet_Earth is here.

You can shop my merch here. The entire site is 20% off until July 11. Use code CYC20 at check-out to receive the discount.

By now you have probably seen some mention of the Parisian heat wave that traipsed through the city during the last week of June like an unwelcome houseguest. This heated annoyance was usually the first point of conversation during any show, presentation, or market appointment, and it even led to the cancellation of the Pride parade, which, for some reason, even though I have only been to two Pride parades in my life and don’t necessarily have any interest in going to them again, (I’m not a big fan of crowds) got me quite upset for some unexplainable reason.

As someone who grew up in Southern Virginia and spent my first two summers in NYC sans AC, I thought I was built to handle the heat, but dear reader, this was a heat that I have never experienced. On Saturday night I had dinner with a few friends at Lafayette, and though I most certainly enjoyed the meal, I have to say that, with the restaurant lacking AC, I can hardly remember the taste of anything except for the lemon sorbet that cut through the stagnant air.

Nonetheless, the people who suffered through the heat are now and forever bonded for life, WE SURVIVED PARIS!

Today’s newsletter is more of a quick check-in. Up top, we have some home finds, which have been the only thing I’ve really wanted to shop for these days, along with a few other bits that should help beat the heat (if you’re in NYC this week, gird your loins, the Paris heat wave has crossed the pond!), and my three highlights from Paris, including the brand that will certainly delight devotees of Auralee and A.Presse.

Plate set as well as a few pieces of glassware .

I’ve been thinking a lot about redoing all my tableware. Getting a full set of placemats that match instead of my current hodgepodge, upgrading the napkins, and replacing the dinnerware because I have a set that I’ve been using since college that doesn’t necessarily match the aesthetic I’m trying to create with the apartment, which is Cape Cod meets Marrakesh which means lots of color and texture. I quite like these little coupe bowls, especially in the color Blue Ridge, as well as this plate set, which includes eight in the same color (and it’s currently on sale from $384 to $315). The more I looked at the different plates and bowls, the more fascinated I became by how much thought was baked into the creation of these pieces. For instance, the lip of the plates is designed so that sauce doesn’t slide off when you’re carrying them from the kitchen to the table, while also allowing them to stack smoothly and fit properly into a dishwasher (yes, they’re dishwasher safe!). I just stumbled upon this brand while hunting for plates, but as I read through the bio I discovered that they started on a farm in the Blue Ridge. As a Virginian who grew up not too far from there, I have a special place in my heart for the brands, and the people, that live and build businesses along that mountain range. (You can shop the full collection here, and if you happen to be in Brooklyn you can stop by their store at 377A Atlantic Ave.)

Also on the home front, I've been bidding on painted Sheraton mirrors and coming up empty. To achieve that whole Cape Cod feeling, I'm hoping to mix in some true early American antiques like these mirrors, which are usually painted with some sort of pastoral scene. (Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C.)

I've been thinking a lot about getting some glasses chains to avoid the whole glasses on the head thing, which always seems to leave my lenses terribly smudged. Also, as we get deeper into summer, I feel like I collect so much sweat on the bridge of my nose that my glasses are constantly slipping, or I find myself doing that annoying habit of pushing them back up every few seconds. These will be a godsend! (Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C)

My sunscreen of choice for the face is usually La Roche-Posay; however, I decided to try something new and go with the Caudalie, which kept popping up on my TikTok when I went searching for recommendations on what to pick up from the French pharmacy (it’s supposedly quite popular in Italy too). So far, I’m liking it. I have fairly sensitive skin, and it hasn’t reacted to it yet. I also don’t feel greasy or get that weird, slightly gritty feeling by the end of the day, even when I remember to reapply. And the packaging just reminds me of a delicious lemon posset!

I ordered this a few weeks before my Paris trip because I was hoping to wear it to the Celine re-see, but sadly it didn’t arrive in time. However, it should get here before I ship out to the Vineyard, and it’s going to be perfect to throw on to head into town for lunch or even as a sort of beach cover-up. I love the mélange on the sleeves, and I loved how it was styled on the runway with second-skin skinny trousers and a hippie-style sandal. I think I’m going to sit out when on the super-slim silhouette, so outside of wearing it to the beach I think it would look smart with a pair of tapered white pants, perhaps in linen, or, on the more elevated side, a satin situation and a strappy sandal of sorts…or even a little chukka boot for the later part of the season.

On the topic of beach cover-ups, this reissue of the Gap Happy Stripe (which comes from the holiday sweater, which I would say Liana Satenstein single-handedly helped put on the map), is the answer to all your summer skirt needs this season. It's a bit Missoni without necessarily the price tag, and also a bit Janet Jackson in the "Together Again" video. I'm also a big fan of the matching tank and tee if you're looking for a set.

Paris

When I think of the biggest highlights of Paris pour moi it comes to three things:

The first was the shirt I ordered from Charvet, which was supposedly the first one ever made (I’ll share more once it arrives in November), leaving my sales associate completely flummoxed. I can also confirm that the Charvet frenzy is real. I had an appointment at noon, and when I checked in the main floor was practically empty except for maybe one or two people. I spent about an hour upstairs on the fabric floor, and by the time I came back downstairs to check out it had become so busy that people were being put on a waiting list just to shop.

The other big highlight was getting to know the brand Niceness, which is based in Japan and has been around since 2018. In many ways, the brand feels like the natural evolution for people who are fans of Auralee and A.Presse (which also hail from Japan). When I asked the sales representative what she would say to someone wondering, “There’s Auralee and there’s A.Presse. What makes Niceness different?” she said that it’s more affordable than A.Presse and not as mainstream as Auralee. The chinos of my dreams! In my opinion, though, A.Presse (which I do like, and I own a sweatshirt from them that I love) sometimes leaves me thinking that if I just spent enough time on eBay, I could probably find what they’re referencing. Niceness certainly references vintage American and British clothing, but it never felt as though they were producing carbon copies. For instance, there was a pair of chinos in khaki and a grayish green that looked as though an extra-large pair had been stitched together to create a hem from the excess fabric. There was also this fantastic jacket that will live in my dreams: a combination of a fireman’s jacket, a traditional British hunting coat, and a field jacket. There were also incredible shirts made from Indian-printed fabrics that felt like the perfect thing to wear to beat the Parisian heat. They were so good that I immediately wanted to buy one. When it comes to wholesale, they limit distribution to one store per region. In New York, it’s available at CHCM in Manhattan and one other store in Brooklyn.

The third highlight was Celine, which was the show everyone was waiting for with bated breath. In a similar vein to Dario Vitale’s Versace, Michael Rider’s Celine is able to take a certain nostalgia, in his case very much the ‘80s with dashes of the ‘60s that came through in the fall collection, and make it feel quite modern, primarily through the styling, but also through the proposition that newness isn’t necessarily about cracking the case on a new silhouette. Sometimes something familiar can simply be reworked to the point that it feels entirely new to the eye. Stack of Celine sweatshirts. I got to attend the re-see, which was held in a home on Rue Cambon that had supposedly not been used in a number of years, perhaps even decades, though I never got a definitive answer. What they created felt like a mini Celine museum. In the garden there was a box filled to the brim with Celine bags, nestled between a pair of lion statues topped with the heads of Rococo beauties. It wasn’t until I was standing on the third floor looking down that I noticed a semicircle of bicycles in varying colors arranged around another statue accessorized, naturally, with a Celine bag. It looked as though the owners of the bicycles had synchronized where they parked before disappearing into the tall grass. Once again, I found myself surrounded by things I desperately wish I could buy immediately (there were so many good shoes, especially the sandals. These are somewhat in the same vein and available now). Surprisingly, what’s at the top of my list is actually a pair from the Reebok x Celine collaboration, which is saying something considering I rarely wear sneakers. Perhaps that’s what Rider understands better than most. The best collections don’t simply convince you to buy something. They awaken a desire you didn’t even know you had. They sell you a version of yourself you hadn’t previously considered.

Honorary Mention: If you follow me on Instagram or TikTok, you may have seen my summertime “hack,” which I learned while on the trip to Versailles.

Because it was believed at the time that water was actually bad for you, bathing wasn’t necessarily a priority among the French court during the 17th and 18th centuries (according to one of our guides at Versailles, Louis XIV only took two baths in his lifetime). As you can imagine, the smell was less than desirable, which meant that perfume was used on just about everything, including fans.

We were handed scented fans on the trip to evoke that history, but I misplaced mine by the time I got into Paris, so I created my own using Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s À la Rose (which is based on Marie Antoinette’s perfume) and the Emily Dawn Long fan she handed out at her dance party, and voilà! Everywhere I went in Paris, I left a rosy trail.

That’s all from moi! Stay cool!

XX

JJ

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