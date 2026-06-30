Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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LESLIE T's avatar
LESLIE T
1d

Those East Fork bowls look so much like Heath Ceramics out of the Bay Area!

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Sarah Shapiro's avatar
Sarah Shapiro
1d

This was a delight!! Thanks Jalil

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