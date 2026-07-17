Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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gretchen's avatar
gretchen
10h

Check out used bookstores for coffee table and other books.

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S. Jane Kim's avatar
S. Jane Kim
14h

Obsessed with your living room inspo 💖

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