What I’ve Been Up To Lately….. You can read my latest piece for Harper’s Bazaar here. It’s all about how to wear the trends from the SS27 menswear now!

Here is my latest post on the one shoe you absolutely need this summer.

You can watch and listen to my episode of Side Projects here and here! If you would like to work with Consider Yourself Cultured please email daniellem@brigadetalent.com. ***Also there wasn’t a major glitch (Mercury is in retrograde!!!!), so this is maybe your second time seeing this in your inbox****

Hello from L.A., where it's an even-keeled 74 degrees with no smoky haze in sight, which reminded me that the last time it was this bad in NYC was the fateful orange-sky day in the summer of 2023. It just so happened to be the same day as the Dover Street sample sale, which is where I was. Now that was a sale!

I'm in LA for a long weekend, which always throws me when it comes to packing. To be honest, I haven't had much time to think about it because for the last four or five weeks I've only been home for a couple of days at a time. It's been a mad rush to run errands while also gearing up for the next trip. For this one, I mostly kept the clothes I'd packed for Virginia and threw in a few of my current go-tos, like my Charvet shirtdress (similar one here), these drawstring pants from The Row, which for some reason I manage to stain every single time I wear them, and my Birkenstock Amsterdam slides, which also doubled as my plane shoes.

Nonetheless, today's newsletter is a quick-fire roundup of links from across the internet.

Fashion

Like most of my recent finds, I stumbled upon these DIY Xero shoes while working on a market deck for one of my Bazaar pieces. I've been eyeing a pair of Celine sandals, but the price has kept me from pulling the trigger. When I came across these from Xero, though, it sparked the genius idea to just make the Celine shoes myself. They only come with one paracord color, but I was thinking about buying extras and basically Frankensteining the Celine Sporty Sandal (or even this one) with the elusive The Row Odeon heel. (Also, while we're on the topic of Xero, the Literary Sport pair is really divine, and I think it's already starting to sell out.)

Longtime readers know that I don't always reach for jeans. I honestly feel more comfortable in a chino or cargo-style pant, but while packing for Virginia I rediscovered this pair of Alex Mill jeans that I absolutely love. I feel like so much new denim has too much stretch, whereas these feel much closer to a vintage pair of Levi's, so they have that stiffness that I really enjoy.

Also, in the same vein of rediscovery, I've been reaching for this (the one I have seems to be sold out, so I will direct you to this one.) Pleats Please poncho. I'll admit I bought it earlier this year, but it was one of those purchases where I immediately wondered if I'd made the right decision and then promptly shoved it in the closet. The other day, though, I was getting dressed for a few events and had this vision of wearing an all-white look with a colorful poncho, both to add a bit of interest and to better showcase the jewelry I was wearing that night. Then I remembered I already owned the perfect one. I want to embody this look completely!!!!!

As soon as the preorder link went live for this Tory Burch basket, I made a mad dash to order it. It’s an early drop from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which was such a strong showing, from those wide-wale corduroy pants to all of the Jean Cocteau-inspired brooches. It was one of my favorite collections of the season, and I think it will strongly inform my mood this fall. (Also great show soundtrack!)

Beauty

Just three beauty additions this week:

This hair mask from Cécred, which I've been loving while I let my hair breathe before getting it braided again.

This spray deodorant from Weleda.

This eye cream from 111Skin. I especially love the cooling effect of the metal applicator.

Interiors

I'm in the process of redoing my living room and dining room, and I've always loved the idea of a bookcase behind a couch. There's something about it that feels quintessentially like an old New York apartment, the kind you'd find on the Upper East or Upper West Side. My plan is to line the back of the sofa with a series of IKEA bookcases and carve out a cozy reading nook. (Also, while we're on the topic of IKEA, I found these baskets, which feel like one of those hidden gems hiding on the site.)

This is my living room inspo!

I've also been on a big hunt for coffee table books about interiors and architecture, and here are the ones I've picked up so far:

That’s all from moi today, next time we’ll talk about what to wear during a heatwave.

Ciao!

JJ

I may earn some commission if you make a purchase through one of the links above.