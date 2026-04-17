Today’s edition of Consider Yourself Cultured is sponsored by eBay. You can shop my NYC Edit here.

A few weeks ago I shared my take on The NYC Edit with eBay, along with a few pieces from my own closet. If you’ve ever wanted to take a closer look or better yet own something from it, now is your opportunity.

This weekend, as an extension of The NYC Edit I curated, I’ll be participating in The NYC Edit Market, taking place April 17th–19th at 489 Broome St. in SoHo. I’ll personally be there on the 17th, from 12-6pm, manning my rack. I’ll get into what you can expect to see on it in a bit, but first, a little about the market itself.

Everyone is invited, and all you need to gain access is to bring an item from your closet to list on eBay. I know the biggest hurdle when it comes to selling is simply getting started, taking photos, filling in the details, and actually posting the item-well lucky for you all you won’t have to worry about that! There will be people on site to help you through the process and ensure your listing goes live seamlessly on eBay, creating a kind of live marketplace that reflects what New York is selling in real time.

Now, onto what you can expect to see on my rack…

I’ve gone through my closet and pulled 20 items that I’ve cherished for years, but have decided to part with in the hopes of giving them new homes. There are designer pieces from the likes of Prada, Alaïa, Ferragamo, The Row and more, alongside true vintage finds, as well as a pair of shorts from Barney’s New York that, if you ask me, feel like a bit of a grail.

To give you a sneak peek of what’s coming this weekend, here are five pieces I’m parting with, along with the little tidbits behind each and why I’ve decided to let them go. I also decided to go back down memory lane and pull out photos of myself in these pieces, shot in the mirrors at Brookfield Place, where, in many ways, this career path I’ve chosen first began.

VTG Alaia Wool Dress

Oct. 2022: One way I figured I could make this office-appropriate was by wearing it with pants, and because of the open back, I would sometimes layer a light jacket over it. I also styled it with a tank, or even a white button-down.

I picked up this Alaïa dress secondhand during the pandemic, and I’ve only worn it a handful of times. The wool is quite thick, and it features an open back, which is a striking, undeniably sexy detail. It does raise the question of what to wear with it however, and more importantly, when to wear it. I mean, when is the exact right moment for a short-sleeve wool midi dress with an open back?

I did manage to make it work from time to time, but if I’m being honest, I mostly kept it because it was Alaïa. There was always a bit of a tug-of-war, holding onto it because I thought I might eventually wear it more, or simply keeping it for the sake of having it, almost as an artifact. At a certain point, it started to feel like it was taking up space that could be used for something else, and that someone else could have a better time wearing it.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC SS18 Satin Midi Skirt

Jan. 2024: I had just watched Nocturnal Animals (2016) for the first time, and was completely taken by Amy Adams’s Texas tycoon–style mother, the big bouffant hair, the oversized three-strand pearl necklace. I remember having this urge to lean into something more ladylike, hence the pearls and brooch paired back to the satin skirt.

Longtime readers will know that I’m a huge fan of Raf Simons’s era at Calvin Klein. While it wasn’t necessarily a commercial success, his imagining of American culture, and by extension the American look, through an outsider’s lens felt endlessly fascinating. All I wanted was to own a piece of that world. Over the years I did just that, and slowly, I’ve let those pieces go one by one.

May 2023: This was taken right after I had wrapped a shoot. I essentially grew up on set, though when I was assisting, I was usually in sneakers and slacks (I rarely wore jeans). On this particular day, I was working alongside the stylists, so I wanted to emulate the editors of yore and wore an impractical satin skirt with heels to set. If I’m not mistaken, I did have a change of shoes so I wasn’t hobbling around all day.

Next to leave my collection is this satin midi skirt from the SS18 season. I’ve worn it on many occasions. As I was going through old photos, I noticed I almost always paired it with a pair of patent beige Manolo Blahnik slingbacks that I bought at the same time. I’m parting with the skirt because it’s one of those pieces I simply don’t reach for anymore, and I’d rather have a closet full of clothes I actually wear than something that begins to feel like an archive.

Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat

Sept. 2022: This was day one of NYFW SS23 for me. When I was flipping through my camera roll, next to these photos, there were screenshots of John F. Kennedy Jr. getting off a plane, I imagine sometime around ’87 or ’88, as well as Taylor Nichols (who famously starred in Metropolitan) in one of his yuppie-leaning roles. Needless to say, I was trying to channel that sensibility here, right down to the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote.

I grew up around hats, though the ones I knew leaned more fantastical. High-octane colors, crystals, wisps of chiffon. If there was an adornment, the women of Miracle Revival had it perched on their heads.

I haven’t quite gone the route of church ladies with my own hats, but in many ways the bridge into something more expressive was this Prada Re-Nylon hat that I wore constantly. I often treated it as the foil to my more corporate looks.

I bought it secondhand after seeing Prada SS22 Menswear, which was shot in a red corridor that opened onto a beach. The collection was filled with early 20th-century style rompers and ’60s-patterned short shorts. They were intended to be worn under strong shouldered blazers with derbies, and, of course, bucket hats in an array of colors, some in nylon, others in patent leather. When I’m struck by a collection, I want to be in that world as soon as possible, so I’ll scour the internet for something that captures that feeling, which is exactly what I did here. I haven’t worn this hat much since leaving my nine-to-five, and at this point I have a few others that I reach for more often.

Comme Des Garcon Homme Plus SS16 Tapestry Pants

Oct. 2022: When I did venture to wear these pants, I would either pair them with a simple cashmere sweater, which in many ways feels like the great resolve when you have something a bit wilder on the bott Or I would lean more Regency with a Comme des Garçons tailcoat I found at a vintage shop. Needless to say, I didn’t have much range when it came to styling them.

I waited well over a month for these pants to arrive from the Philippines, and I remember checking the tracking almost obsessively, only to find that the package either hadn’t moved at all or had inched forward by the smallest margin. I’ll admit, when I bought them they were already a bit snug. Not terribly uncomfortable, but one of those pieces I could only wear when I felt a certain way, which is never how I want to feel in my clothes. And, similar to a few other pieces, I held onto them because I knew they were something of a grail.

Richard Quinn SS19 Leopard Print Shorts

Sept. 2023: This was shot while I was walking to the Collina Strada show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. (You may remember I’m also selling these shoes.) This also happens to be the outfit I wore when I met Jenny Walton in person for the first time. We met at Sant Ambroeus Lafayette, and she’s actually the reason I ended up getting an Epi leather Speedy after seeing her butter-yellow version adorned with the most darling little souvenir charms. Sophie Sahara for WWD.

I fell in love with Richard Quinn’s designs because they channel that high-femme glamour of the ’50s and ’60s, while also feeling, in the same breath, a bit Leigh Bowery in the kitschy prints he often uses to render otherwise elegant, sophisticated shapes. These leopard-print shorts, or perhaps on someone shorter, and likely as originally intended, read more like pedal pushers, feature a side zip and a high waist. I tend to wear them when I want to feel glamorous and a little cheeky. I think there was only one time I even dared to pair them with flats, most of the time I wore them with heels. I’m parting with them simply because I don’t reach for them as often anymore, and I have a feeling someone else will have a really fun time with them.

May 2023: I can’t quite remember what prompted me to get so dressed up, perhaps I had a dinner. I do recall going to a jewelry presentation, but also, because I saw getting dressed for work as a kind of performance, I tended to make what can only be described as choices . I figured that if I was working for a fashion company, I should bring the fashion, no?

This is just a sampling of what you can expect to see on my rack this weekend. I’ll be there on the 17th, manning my station and, most likely, doing a bit of shopping myself! Hope to see you there!

XX

JJ

Event Details

Dates: April 17–19, 2026

Hours: 11am-7pm

Location: 489 Broome St., New York, NY 10013

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