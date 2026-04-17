Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
Apr 18

I have a pair of navy satin pants from that Raf collection! I totally get that feeling when something only works when you’re feeling just so. Best to let them go.

Wish I could be there! I hope all your pieces sell like hotcakes, Jalil! 💕

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jalil Johnson and others
LESLIE T's avatar
LESLIE T
Apr 17

Isn't it funny how the pieces you wait obsessively for take the longest to arrive and then sometimes are...waaah not so great IRL due to fit or whatever. Good for you for culling these great pieces!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jalil Johnson
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jalil Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture