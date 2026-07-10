Everyone needs a gold shoe this summer
How to style a summertime reliable
Today’s edition of Consider Yourself Cultured is brought to you by Manolo Blahnik, celebrating Manolo’s New York Map. It is available at the Manolo Blahnik store on Madison Ave.
If you would like to work with Consider Yourself Cultured please email daniellem@brigadetalent.com.
As I have mentioned time and time again, summer dressing is, first and foremost, about ease. To add on top of that, I think the season at hand is also about discovering what your wardrobe reliables are. And I don’t think that necessarily has to be as cookie-cutter as figuring out your preferred T-shirt (these are mine, of course), or finding the perfect pair of cotton-poplin drawstring pants that can take you from the office to the beach. Those things, though important and necessary for the season, are too macro. The reliables I’m talking about are the ones that are more personal to you and don’t necessarily require so much explanation or dissection of what makes them dependable. All that matters is that you like them and that they make you feel good.
For me, right now, some of my reliables include this Hawaiian floral-print skirt that I have probably linked in every newsletter since I bought it, a linen pajama shirt that I solely wear during the day, evening-forward earrings that are perfect for daytime, and gold shoes...which are more so a year round wardrobe staple.
For me, my love affair with gold shoes didn’t begin with any particular sartorial intention. Rather, it was born from a childhood memory that flashes into my mind from time to time because it is one of the first moments I can remember being genuinely excited about what I was wearing.
I was coming home from either a water park or playing with a water hose. The details are fuzzy, but I remember being completely soaked and needing to change into whatever happened to be in my Sascha’s car. All she had was an oversized T-shirt that hung on me like a dress and a pair of gold open-toe heeled sandals that had remnants of sequins or some other embellishment clinging to them. They were, for all intents and purposes, little cha-cha heels.
And when I slipped those little heels on and sauntered up the driveway to drop my wet clothes in the wash, I ate up every single second of it.
Perhaps that is why I have accumulated so many gold shoes (I have about six pairs and counting), and also why I’m going to contradict an earlier point I made and say that amongst your list of old reliables there should be a gold shoe, and specifically this strappy gold Nappa-leather sandal by Manolo Blahnik.
I find that oftentimes there is a misconception surrounding both gold shoes and, to an extent, the brand itself, that they are solely occasionwear. Gold shoes are often treated as though they are difficult to style, especially when compared to dependable standbys like black, white, and brown. And in regard to Manolo, I think for some people the brand is something they turn to for those bigger moments in life rather than an option for everyday. My aim in today’s letter is to hopefully burst both of those bubbles.
What I think a gold strappy sandal adds to an outfit is a certain versatility that isn’t always the case with other metallics. Depending on your complexion, it can function as a more substantial nude than many of the actual nude shoes on the market, particularly during the summer months when skin is on greater display. It also offers a welcome alternative to the usual rotation of black, brown, and white footwear. Most importantly, it can act as the secret spice that elevates an outfit, or perhaps even stand in for accessories altogether during the hottest months of the year when less is often more. And with Manolo you are not only getting a beautifully designed shoe made with exquisite craftsmanship, you are also getting a shoe that will no doubt remain a mainstay in your closet.
Take, for instance, this outfit, which was inspired by a look I originally styled for a Harper’s Bazaar story about getting dressed in the city during summer. The working header for the look was “Upstate Aficionado” because I figured, what’s better to wear upstate than a flannel shirt and cargo pants?
In the Bazaar story, I had originally styled the look with a brown shoe because I thought it paired naturally with the khaki tones. They’re in the same color family, after all. And I still stand by that choice. However, the effect isn’t lost when you swap in a gold sandal. Though the two colors aren’t technically related, I find them incredibly complementary. It’s like setting brown diamonds in yellow gold. RICH!!!!
The trusty gold sandals help temper what might otherwise feel overly polished: a shirtdress layered over oversized cargos (I sized up), topped with a silk-taffeta jacket. Add jewelry and a belt over the shirtdress, and suddenly the outfit feels more bohemian than precious.
And while a gold sandal is a reliable companion for everyday dressing, there is no denying that it works just as well when the occasion calls for something a bit more special. An all-white ensemble is the perfect canvas for experimentation, and because the gold is relatively subtle, it never feels overpowering.
In fact, it allows you to play with gray and silver tones that conventional wisdom might suggest keeping separate.
When the sandals are paired with something equally luminous, like this crushed-silk top, the effect is amplified. Everything seems to catch the light at once, sparkling like a Roman coin rising to the surface of the water.
And even when they’re paired back to something that verges on serious, such as a suit, even if that suit is rendered in a hibiscus-colored linen (which is probably the least serious interpretation of tailoring imaginable), they lend a sense of whimsy without taking away any of the necessary rigor that comes with wearing a suit. As I continue to toy with the idea of incorporating more tailoring into my wardrobe, and by extension all of the required accoutrements, the tie, the cufflinks, the shirts, I like the idea of using something as simple as a striped T-shirt to break up the separates and keep things from feeling too formal.
But at the end of the day, these gold strappy sandals make for the perfect companion piece for the pastime we will all become world-class stars at by the end of summer: lounging. Which, in my case, involves my reliable linen pajama shirt, a large utility skirt, and a sun hat.
That’s all from moi. Until next time, stay cool!
JJ
Shot by Martin Romero
Metallic shoes are a neutral and I've always said that!!!!
I always have a pair of gold shoes! Looking fabulous, Jalil!🤘