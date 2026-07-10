Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Plain Jane New York's avatar
Plain Jane New York
3d

Metallic shoes are a neutral and I've always said that!!!!

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Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
2d

I always have a pair of gold shoes! Looking fabulous, Jalil!🤘

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