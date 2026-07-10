Today’s edition of Consider Yourself Cultured is brought to you by Manolo Blahnik, celebrating Manolo’s New York Map. It is available at the Manolo Blahnik store on Madison Ave.

If you would like to work with Consider Yourself Cultured please email daniellem@brigadetalent.com.

As I have mentioned time and time again, summer dressing is, first and foremost, about ease. To add on top of that, I think the season at hand is also about discovering what your wardrobe reliables are. And I don’t think that necessarily has to be as cookie-cutter as figuring out your preferred T-shirt (these are mine, of course), or finding the perfect pair of cotton-poplin drawstring pants that can take you from the office to the beach. Those things, though important and necessary for the season, are too macro. The reliables I’m talking about are the ones that are more personal to you and don’t necessarily require so much explanation or dissection of what makes them dependable. All that matters is that you like them and that they make you feel good.

For me, right now, some of my reliables include this Hawaiian floral-print skirt that I have probably linked in every newsletter since I bought it, a linen pajama shirt that I solely wear during the day, evening-forward earrings that are perfect for daytime, and gold shoes...which are more so a year round wardrobe staple.

For me, my love affair with gold shoes didn’t begin with any particular sartorial intention. Rather, it was born from a childhood memory that flashes into my mind from time to time because it is one of the first moments I can remember being genuinely excited about what I was wearing.

I was coming home from either a water park or playing with a water hose. The details are fuzzy, but I remember being completely soaked and needing to change into whatever happened to be in my Sascha’s car. All she had was an oversized T-shirt that hung on me like a dress and a pair of gold open-toe heeled sandals that had remnants of sequins or some other embellishment clinging to them. They were, for all intents and purposes, little cha-cha heels.

And when I slipped those little heels on and sauntered up the driveway to drop my wet clothes in the wash, I ate up every single second of it.

Manolo Blahnik Susa Gold nappa leather flat sandals

Perhaps that is why I have accumulated so many gold shoes (I have about six pairs and counting), and also why I’m going to contradict an earlier point I made and say that amongst your list of old reliables there should be a gold shoe, and specifically this strappy gold Nappa-leather sandal by Manolo Blahnik.

I find that oftentimes there is a misconception surrounding both gold shoes and, to an extent, the brand itself, that they are solely occasionwear. Gold shoes are often treated as though they are difficult to style, especially when compared to dependable standbys like black, white, and brown. And in regard to Manolo, I think for some people the brand is something they turn to for those bigger moments in life rather than an option for everyday. My aim in today’s letter is to hopefully burst both of those bubbles.

What I think a gold strappy sandal adds to an outfit is a certain versatility that isn’t always the case with other metallics. Depending on your complexion, it can function as a more substantial nude than many of the actual nude shoes on the market, particularly during the summer months when skin is on greater display. It also offers a welcome alternative to the usual rotation of black, brown, and white footwear. Most importantly, it can act as the secret spice that elevates an outfit, or perhaps even stand in for accessories altogether during the hottest months of the year when less is often more. And with Manolo you are not only getting a beautifully designed shoe made with exquisite craftsmanship, you are also getting a shoe that will no doubt remain a mainstay in your closet.

Take, for instance, this outfit, which was inspired by a look I originally styled for a Harper’s Bazaar story about getting dressed in the city during summer. The working header for the look was “Upstate Aficionado” because I figured, what’s better to wear upstate than a flannel shirt and cargo pants?

Adret navy bucket hat (which was sadly a causality of the Knicks final, but I have since purchased this which is basically the same hat minus the pocket and a fraction of the price… there’s also this one which is also much more affordable but just not as close to the head in that cloche style that I prefer), same JMM sunglasses (what about these ? or these ), Coral beaded necklace courtesy of a LiveAuctioneers auction that I completely forgot I placed a bid on until I got the invoice, other non auction coral necklaces here , here , and here all from the world of Etsy, the market tote is from Rome but here , here , and here are options for you.

In the Bazaar story, I had originally styled the look with a brown shoe because I thought it paired naturally with the khaki tones. They’re in the same color family, after all. And I still stand by that choice. However, the effect isn’t lost when you swap in a gold sandal. Though the two colors aren’t technically related, I find them incredibly complementary. It’s like setting brown diamonds in yellow gold. RICH!!!!

The trusty gold sandals help temper what might otherwise feel overly polished: a shirtdress layered over oversized cargos (I sized up), topped with a silk-taffeta jacket. Add jewelry and a belt over the shirtdress, and suddenly the outfit feels more bohemian than precious.

The shoes in primetime walking action. Donni silk taffeta gingham coat, Comme Si shirtdress, Pistola cargo pants.

Matthew Swope necklaces, Cubitts purple tinted sunglasses, Doddie belt.

And while a gold sandal is a reliable companion for everyday dressing, there is no denying that it works just as well when the occasion calls for something a bit more special. An all-white ensemble is the perfect canvas for experimentation, and because the gold is relatively subtle, it never feels overpowering.

Cos satin cami top (which is very much giving Blazy’s Chanel recent Biarritz show with the Art Deco influences), Toteme floral skirt (which lucky for you is on sale ; more sizes in the black version here and here ), Port Tanger sunglasses.

In fact, it allows you to play with gray and silver tones that conventional wisdom might suggest keeping separate.

TenThousandThings shoulder dusters (I think I bought the last long pair, but here are a pair of earrings in a similar vein sans the pearl), Jasmin Sparrow grey pearl necklace ( these are on TRR and are a nice option), Helena Simon floral brooch, Co embossed clutch.

When the sandals are paired with something equally luminous, like this crushed-silk top, the effect is amplified. Everything seems to catch the light at once, sparkling like a Roman coin rising to the surface of the water.

The star of today’s newsletter these Manolo Blahnik Susa gold flats, Tory Burch crushed gold silk shirt (Sizes are limited so I’ll direct you to this as well ), High Sport Hawaiian floral skirt.

And even when they’re paired back to something that verges on serious, such as a suit, even if that suit is rendered in a hibiscus-colored linen (which is probably the least serious interpretation of tailoring imaginable), they lend a sense of whimsy without taking away any of the necessary rigor that comes with wearing a suit. As I continue to toy with the idea of incorporating more tailoring into my wardrobe, and by extension all of the required accoutrements, the tie, the cufflinks, the shirts, I like the idea of using something as simple as a striped T-shirt to break up the separates and keep things from feeling too formal.

Ysso cuff, Joie Di Giovanni lapis lariat, Selim Mouzannar enamel ring.

But at the end of the day, these gold strappy sandals make for the perfect companion piece for the pastime we will all become world-class stars at by the end of summer: lounging. Which, in my case, involves my reliable linen pajama shirt, a large utility skirt, and a sun hat.

Schostal linen pajama top (additional options that are not all linen: here , here , and here ), Tibi cheetah print belt (I also quite like the look of this ), Arlo Mott utility skirt (which seems to be sold out, this is what they currently have on their site, but I also think this is something that you can go to Sacai for), Prada drawstring pouch, the hat is from Helsinki (I quite literally stopped by the shop on my way to the airport), and once more for the road we have these from Manolo Blahnik .

That’s all from moi. Until next time, stay cool!

JJ

Shot by Martin Romero

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