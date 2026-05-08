Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
1d

“because I could never quite get behind the idea that those pieces are reserved for “special occasions” only”—yes! I love that mixing of high/low, and you have really nailed it, Jalil!💕 Use every crayon in the box 🤘, try mixing eras (the shoe or jacket/topper always works for me to ground the outfit), just play!

This is one of the best sponsored articles I’ve read in a while. Bravo!

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Deb Lomma's avatar
Deb Lomma
1d

Great read! I agree, The RealReal opens a new world of experimenting with Fashion! Thanks for the inspiration!

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