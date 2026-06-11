So far, the hero purchase of the summer has been this floral skirt from High Sport. I’ve worn it three times already, with the third being last night to attend a whopping four events, the final one being a Cultured Magazine party held on the rooftop of Soho Grand, where we got to see the beautiful New York City skyline lit up in orange and blue and feast on lobster rolls... the true sign that summer is upon us!!!!!!

The other clothing item I simply cannot get enough of, so much so that I have lost count of how many times I’ve worn it, is this linen pajama shirt from Schostal that I picked up while I was in Rome. If I had the foresight to know how much use I would get out of it, I probably would have brought home a few more. However, I’ll be in Paris at the end of June, where I plan on bringing this linen shirt to my Charvet guy to see if they can remake it... let’s see how they feel about that. (Ooo, by the way, have you read my piece on MTM clothes? :) )

Me last week at Nicky Campbell’s eBay stoop sale. Schostal linen pajama shirt (the color I got is sadly not available online), Adret shorts ( Stoffa has something in a similar vein ), Gammarelli socks, Loewe slippers from the JWA era, and Hermès tote c/o The RealReal.

And for a non-clothing-related purchase, yet one that is still Italian, I stumbled upon this brand called Miamo, which, to my understanding, is in the same vein as SkinCeuticals but without the same price tag. I picked up their Hyaluronic Acid, Deep Balm Cream, and their version of a vitamin C serum (I haven’t used the vitamin C serum yet, as I’m trying to work through this one from epi.logic). I will say the packaging is quite beautiful, and I love the oceanic blues. Out of the two products I’ve tried so far, I love the balm, but I am someone who prefers a thicker moisturizer, even in the summer. The hyaluronic acid is fine, but I somewhat feel like all the hyaluronic acids I’ve tried are essentially the same thing….nothing terribly groundbreaking.

Other Things to Consider

Some secondhand links for the road

Some last minute deets!

I’m doing a fair amount of traveling this summer, here’s where I’ll be:

Paris (June 24th-29th)

Martha’s Vineyard (July 2nd-July 5th)

LA (July 17th-21st)

Copenhagen (August 1st-August ?)

If there is anything I should do or see while I’m in these places, let me know! Also, if we’ve talked about meeting up and we happen to be in the same place, let me know! My time in LA is more or less spoken for; however, I may have some wiggle room... we’ll see.

Next time, we’re talking about how to style the shoe that everyone needs in their closet. Until then, have a great rest of your week and stay cool!

XX

JJ

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