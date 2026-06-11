I'm living in pajamas shirts this summer
CYAS #071
So far, the hero purchase of the summer has been this floral skirt from High Sport. I’ve worn it three times already, with the third being last night to attend a whopping four events, the final one being a Cultured Magazine party held on the rooftop of Soho Grand, where we got to see the beautiful New York City skyline lit up in orange and blue and feast on lobster rolls... the true sign that summer is upon us!!!!!!
The other clothing item I simply cannot get enough of, so much so that I have lost count of how many times I’ve worn it, is this linen pajama shirt from Schostal that I picked up while I was in Rome. If I had the foresight to know how much use I would get out of it, I probably would have brought home a few more. However, I’ll be in Paris at the end of June, where I plan on bringing this linen shirt to my Charvet guy to see if they can remake it... let’s see how they feel about that. (Ooo, by the way, have you read my piece on MTM clothes? :) )
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And for a non-clothing-related purchase, yet one that is still Italian, I stumbled upon this brand called Miamo, which, to my understanding, is in the same vein as SkinCeuticals but without the same price tag. I picked up their Hyaluronic Acid, Deep Balm Cream, and their version of a vitamin C serum (I haven’t used the vitamin C serum yet, as I’m trying to work through this one from epi.logic). I will say the packaging is quite beautiful, and I love the oceanic blues. Out of the two products I’ve tried so far, I love the balm, but I am someone who prefers a thicker moisturizer, even in the summer. The hyaluronic acid is fine, but I somewhat feel like all the hyaluronic acids I’ve tried are essentially the same thing….nothing terribly groundbreaking.
Other Things to Consider
As I mentioned up top, I went to a grand total of four events last night, the other three including the launch of these knit T-shirts from & Daughter at Beverly’s, a party at Temple for Rickie De Sole and her new fashion newsletter for Air Mail called “Dress Code,” and Carson Griffith ‘s party for her newsletter Rich People Shit , which was held at The Manner where caviar and chicken nuggets were served, and there was a fantastic goodie bag (an RPS hat, Tata Harper eye cream, Diptyque perfume, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, a healthy offering of Naked Beauty sheet masks, and ready-made martinis that, as the bottle puts it, you simply “chill, open, pour, sip”). Congrats, Carson!
If I had some serious dough-re-mi to spend, I would probably blow a hefty amount on the recent Van Cleef & Arpels high jewelry collection called “Fascinating Egypt,” which, of course, references the house’s own pieces from the 1920s that used Egypt as source material. And looking at some of the pieces, I also could help but think of Cleopatra (1963), starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton which created its own version of Egypt. In fact, I think one of the pieces was inspired by one of Taylor’s costumes that she wore in the film.)
In the realm of jewelry that is a bit more, let’s say, universal, Beverly was wearing a chain-link necklace that at first glance I thought was something like this, but it turns out it was J.Crew! (The necklace Beverly was wearing no longer seems to be available, but it was in this vein.) Don’t sleep on J.Crew jewelry: Exhibit A, Exhibit B, and Exhibit C.
Also, in regard to brands that are often overlooked, when was the last time you thought about Etro? Sleeper-hit brand. Case in point: this belt that I am searching high and low for in my size.
To bring it back to Italy for a second, usually when I’m in Europe I stock up on Caudalie body wash. However, this time around I mistakenly picked up the body lotion instead of the wash, and I think it’s going to be my summertime lotion. It’s on the thinner side, which is perfect for this weather, but at the same time, I don’t have to worry about feeling dry a few hours after applying it.
I learned that Tanner Fletcher (the brand that has made waves with its bow suits) is also selling vintage items, including décor (like this needlepoint house that you could sit on a bookshelf, or have as the sole occupant of a tiny shelf hammered into the wall), lighting, signage, and more.
Sometimes it’s hard to feel any impulses when it comes to getting dressed in the summer simply because it’s so hot and one is liable to sweat through just about everything. However, some things are percolating:
A coral necklace, more so the beads than the branches.
Popover shirts/tunics... who wants to go through all the hassle of buttoning up a shirt? Throw it on and go!
Some secondhand links for the road
A great summer dress that I would wear with a big straw hat and some sort of slipper that looks like you picked it up at the souk. I think this is also the type of dress I would wear to tend a garden, more so in a leisurely fashion and not in the serious Bunny Mellon kind of way. More so frolicking through a garden and pulling a weed or two.
A little set that reminds me of that photo of Lee Radziwill and Mr. Armani, where she’s standing over him with a newspaper and her hair is wet, as if she had stepped out of the ocean mere minutes before.
A skirt that will do all the talking for you when you're through with small talk.
Some last minute deets!
I’m doing a fair amount of traveling this summer, here’s where I’ll be:
Paris (June 24th-29th)
Martha’s Vineyard (July 2nd-July 5th)
LA (July 17th-21st)
Copenhagen (August 1st-August ?)
If there is anything I should do or see while I’m in these places, let me know! Also, if we’ve talked about meeting up and we happen to be in the same place, let me know! My time in LA is more or less spoken for; however, I may have some wiggle room... we’ll see.
Next time, we’re talking about how to style the shoe that everyone needs in their closet. Until then, have a great rest of your week and stay cool!
XX
JJ
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