Lunch Break with Sydney Utehdahl at The Fulton
The esthetician and founder of Dorian Skin Studio talks about her career, where to save in your skincare routine, Eurovision, and our shared love for a good old-fashioned tangent!
Welcome to the first episode of Lunch Break, my exciting new interview series where I chat with fascinating people over lunch!
Before we dive in, here are a few important notes. As I mentioned on Sunday, this letter includes two parts: a written transcription of half the interview and an audio recording of the entire conversation. Moving forward, the aud…