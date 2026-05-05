Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Sheila (of Ephemera)'s avatar
Sheila (of Ephemera)
4d

Big thumbs up for the appliqués! 🌸

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Jordyn Staff's avatar
Jordyn Staff
5d

Love!

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