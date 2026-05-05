As many of you may recall, last summer I was, to quote myself, “screaming from the rafters” about the preppy redux that was underway, thanks to the likes of Michael Rider at Celine (who this season was very adamant about not just designing preppy clothes, which ultimately resulted in a very 60s, very French collection), JW Anderson, and of course the maestro himself, Ralph Lauren.

Part of that, let’s call it a study, of this particular comeback culminated in a newsletter dedicated to an article of clothing that, to me, is very much a part of the preppy uniform, but beyond that is simply a great alternative to your regular, degular T-shirt… the polo.

As I mentioned in that post, “The polo is easily one of the most versatile tops you can own. It’s dressier than a T-shirt, easier than a button-down, and pairs just as well with chinos as it does with jeans. It always manages to give off that nonchalant but still sophisticated look, and right now it just feels like one of those pieces that makes perfect sense.” And nearly a year later, I still stand by that statement and wouldn’t change a thing.

So, as we slowly creep toward warmer days, I thought it would be nice to revisit the classic polo, because as I was going through that original post, I realized I had even more ideas on just how to wear it.

Editor’s note: It wasn’t until I sat down to work on this piece that I realized some of the images are a bit dark. I can’t quite tell if it was the overcast light when I shot this, my ring light, or my phone camera. With that in mind, I pulled together a few flat lays to sit alongside the looks I styled, so if anything gets a bit lost in the photos, you have something clearer to reference.

Look 1

For a fairly clumsy person like myself, white clothes tend to give me heart palpitations, but nonetheless I keep buying them and loving them. What white communicates, outside of the usual purity and holiness rhetoric, is this sense of luxurious ease.I always think of Tom Wolfe (a fellow Virginian), who started wearing white out of practicality when he moved to New York, and it ultimately became his signature.

Because the starkness can feel a bit overwhelming, instead of trying to break it up to make it more “palatable,” I actually think committing to head-to-toe white settles everything. Especially when much of the look is rendered in linen, which naturally carries a slightly warmer undertone, making it easier on the eye. More than that, an all-white look becomes the perfect canvas for jewelry, particularly something bold at the ear.

Look 2

Once again here’s the Polo Ralph Lauren mesh polo, Chanel tweed jacket from TRR (alternatives here , here , and here ), Arlo Mott utility full skirt (now sold out, but Sacai is always a reliable source for more refined takes on utilitarian dressing), Loeffler Randall croc-embossed heels, Hunting Season straw basket, and Cubitts bespoke eyeglasses (I worked with the West Village team and they took about two months, but very much worth it). Roxanne Assoulin tiger’s eye necklace and a coral necklace from the Brooklyn Flea (options here , here , and here ).

Perhaps you too have felt the recent pull toward tweed. Where the natural inclination is to pair it with a button-down, a shell, or even a T-shirt, I think the polo introduces a bit of intrigue. It adds something slightly boyish to an otherwise very ladylike proposition, even if the polo itself is pink.

To further offset that polished, “ladies who lunch” energy, pairing it with a utility skirt introduces some tension, and the jewelry leans into that contrast as well. The croc-embossed heels, in a way, bring everything back into balance.

Look 3

Polo Ralph Lauren windbreaker and polo, layered over a red Gap polo (a few seasons old, so try this one ), Versace printed silk skirt (and I would be remiss not to share this one as well, it’s that good), Neous T-strap sandals (sold out, but Christen has a similar version), Valesque drawstring bag, 45R polka dot scarf ( alt ).

It may be a bit difficult to fully see all the layers happening here, but similar to the outfit I wore to the U.S. Open, I layered two polos and tucked them under a jacket. This time, the base layer is a long-sleeve polo rather than doubling up on short sleeves.

The intention here was really to play with color and print. The printed skirt, one of my self-proclaimed mid-spring essentials, acts as a kind of anchor, giving the rest of the palette something to respond to.

This also speaks to something I keep coming back to: while the polo is often framed through a strictly preppy lens, it doesn’t have to live there. Once you start pairing it with pieces outside of that world, it opens up completely. It can go far beyond work or weekend semi-formal territory.

Look 4

I can’t get enough of this red sweatshirt, and the goal is to wear it as much as possible before the weather turns on me (I even wore it yesterday to The Met for the costume exhibition preview). Lately, I’ve been thinking about how to make a sweatshirt feel less casual, and this is the latest iteration: a polo and tie layered underneath, paired with a tuxedo coat. It’s a slight shift, but it changes everything.

Look 5

Red long sleeve polo , Another Tomorrow muscle tank (you could also go with a classic Hanes pack), Jamie Haller oversized denim shirt, a vintage Armani cotton gabardine trench (I really like this one , and if you’re in the mood for something shorter, I finally tried this one from Toteme and it’s quite good), Polo Ralph Lauren distressed chinos, Adret bucket hat ( Auralee has a comparable version, and Uniqlo offers one at a more approachable price point).

Renato Cipullo paperclip chain necklace (with assorted charms, including a Sherman Field sapphire tassel, a coral fish charm via Etsy , pearl charms, and an Aldo Cipullo lapis Gemini pendant), Don’t Let Disco long necklace, and a Charvet woven belt.

When layering, especially within a similar color family, you need something that not only separates the pieces but also brings them together. There’s always one item that acts as the glue.

A helpful way to find it is to mentally remove pieces one by one and see when everything else starts to collapse into itself. In this case, it’s the red polo. Part of that is the color, your eye goes there first, then begins to register everything around it. But it’s also doing something more subtle. If you look at it in terms of buttons, you move from a tank (none), to a polo (a few), to a full button-down. There’s a kind of gradation happening that, whether consciously or not, feels satisfying.

Look 6

One of the most natural habitats for the polo is the office. It doesn’t require much imagination to pair it with a blazer and wide-leg satin pants, it simply works. The only real suggestion here is to move away from the expected neutrals. Just because you’re getting dressed for work doesn’t mean color needs to be completely banished.

Look 7

Though the polo leans, at times, a bit conservative, it’s by no means immune to subversion. Just look at the Prada SS26 collection, where the piqué polo was reimagined as something closer to an opera duster.

I’ve been having fun revisiting pink, which, to be honest, I’ve historically resisted for veering too saccharine. But when you start mixing it with pieces that feel a bit undone, or even something akin to the wet hot Italian look we talk about last summer.

Here, the printed silk shirt, the lace skirt, and even the wedges lean into that energy, while the denim overshirt grounds it just enough to keep it from tipping over.

Look 8

Since I’ve been freelancing with Harper’s Bazaar, I’ve found myself thinking more about errand dressing, mostly because there’s almost always one look within a story that ends up speaking to that exact scenario.

To me, an errand look is, at its core, extremely casual. But because I tend to think of it as a kind of hodgepodge of found clothes, it’s not unusual for something more formal, or at least more buttoned-up, to make its way into the mix. That’s part of the point. The process isn’t about building an outfit in a measured, even-keeled way, it’s much more instinctual. It’s an assemblage of whatever happens to be draped over your designated clothes chair, combined with whatever else you can grab quickly that won’t be a hassle to throw on.

Look 9

The denim tuxedo, or Canadian tuxedo, remains a failsafe. While you could obsess over matching washes exactly, I actually prefer a bit of variation so each piece stands on its own.

To break it up, introducing a polo underneath acts almost like a foundation. It softens the look just enough and reinforces the idea that the polo can easily take the place of other wardrobe staples. At this point, it’s less of a supporting player and more of a constant.

Back shot of the jacket, the floral appliqués were my addition.

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