When I think about what it felt like to get dressed this summer, both in the personal sense and in the more universal one, I can’t help but think about The Odyssey, which I have now officially seen twice and would gladly see it thrice for the simple thrill of experiencing 4Dx again (it honestly felt like a roller coaster!!!!).

This is probably as literal as we’ll get in terms of Odyssey inspired garb. Hodakova dress that I bought from Dover Street while I was in Paris, it’s made from pillowcases, and you can find it on Ssense or on their site . In the same vein, but perhaps not as Grecian, you could go in this direction which is a nightgown , but if you want true Grecian fantasy try this from Tove or this from Ulla . The shoes are from The Row and they are a few seasons old ( these are a size 8 and going for $315 ), I will direct you to these from Jamie Haller , and you also have these at your disposal.

Getting dressed for summer is its own odyssey. You begin the season feeling prepared, convinced you’ve cracked the code with your carefully assembled stack of linen shirts and arsenal of cotton poplin and gauzy fabrics. Then, once the first truly oppressive heatwave hits, all the carefully considered summer-y pieces suddenly feel futile. Furthermore, once the heatwave passes and the debris, so to speak, settles, there’s the question: Did the things I bought to handle the season actually feel like me?

Peek the Greek Key banded Versace undies from the Dario Vitale era (RIP… and they are on sale !!!). (Left Arm) Ysso cuffs ( here and here ) and my new Anna Pierce Poesy ring with the phrase “Blessed are they meek for they shall inherit the Earth” engraved in it (Right) Elsa Peretti bone cuff c/o TRR (but you could also go the route of Lie Studio if you don’t want to spend the $$$).

This question can prompt a few courses of action. On the one hand, you can choose to stick with the neatly assembled crew of pieces and weather the rest of the season, or, in some cases, that lapse in judgment can send you back to the drawing board.

Which means you’ll be experimenting in real time, of course stumbling along the way, battling another heatwave and perhaps a torrential downpour, improvising your way through it all until you reach August with your solidified uniform and your battalion of old reliables (I’m assuming a gold shoe is in the mix), feeling giddy.

However, any joy at finding your summer self will quickly come to an end the moment a chill breeze cuts through your summer haze. It’s the not-so-subtle reminder that yet another season has come to an end, and that it’s time to start thinking about woolly knits, Fair Isle and argyle, and all the other autumnal paraphernalia. (Or you could simply buy every single one of Alex Mill’s new arrivals and call it a day. Case in point: this, this, and this, which are all currently sitting in my cart.)

Stoffa double-breasted shawl collar linen-silk blend blazer (additional options here and here ), High Sport fringe pants (If you are a medium , it’s your lucky day because you can get these pants for $297 c/o TRR. Otherwise I will point everyone to this and this which are comparable alts.), Margaux Nappa leather loafers, Thistle wire frame sunglasses, Pamela Zamore Isla Bombe Ring.

Look sans the jacket. Celine graphic long sleeve shirt (What about this ? It’s by no means a one for one, but still good enough, no?), Heirlome pareo repurposed as a cummerbund which feels like the accessory du jour this fall , Jasmine Sparrow necklace, the straw tote is from a cute little store in Rome but you can easily find these on Etsy case in point here , here , here .

It’s quite hard to see in the other photos, but I have this brooch I got from London pinned to the quesdo- pareo.

Top down view of the look!

The comedy of it all is that by the time you’ve finally arrived, it’s already time to leave. And whenever I think about this transitional period, or as I have commonly referred to it, the in-between, all I can hear is “That’s Life.” (The Shirley Bassey version, but of course, much respect to ol’ Blue Eyes). At the heart of the song is a story about resilience, about facing whatever obstacles life throws your way even if you’ve, as the song goes, “been up and down and over and out.” And though for some people getting dressed is simply a means to an end and perhaps doesn’t carry the same weight that it does for me and, I’m assuming, for you, dear readers, I have long believed that getting dressed is the physical representation of how we feel on the inside. It reflects not only how we see ourselves, but also how we feel about our surroundings, our circumstances, our ambitions, our frustrations, and our desires. All of that eventually finds its way into how we choose to show up in the world.

And though that is true no matter the season, I think summer tests us in a different way because it makes all of those feelings that much more apparent. You can’t rely on layers in quite the same way to comfort you. Of course, you can still layer. I think there are strategic ways to go about it, whether that’s a lightweight semi-transparent top underneath a deep u-shaped tank or the ever-playful sequin bodysuit peeking out from beneath a frilly blouse.

Valentino wire sunglasses (but I also quite like the look of these ), Madewell beaded necklace, coral beaded necklace from LiveAuctioneers (alts here , here , here ).

In the vein of frilly tops I will also direct you to this one from Alex Mill , and regarding cargos shorts I must show you these !

But outside of those brief breaks in the heat that allow for such layering, what summer dressing asks of us is to boil down sartorial choices to the simplest of equations. That equation, of course, consists of a top of your choice (this can include a paper-thin sweater or the more coastal approved cotton cable knit), a bottom, and, if you’re adventurous enough, an open-toe shoe you’re willing to wear on public transit. With fewer clothes to rely on, or in some cases to hide behind, the summer has a way of making you more vulnerable. It pushes all of those insecurities, frustrations, and lingering questions right to the surface, leaving you with little choice but to confront them.

And though warm-weather dressing unleashes similar primal urges to those you experience in January, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to play. However, I would argue that the play comes more through color than anything else: astroturf green, flamingo pink, CITRON!!!!!!

Top belt is from RRL (I like the look of this and this ), the bottom belt is from Maximum Henry and I added the shell buckle, Jamie Haller charm bracelet.

Any experimentation beyond that tends to come from repurposing what you already own, whether that’s tying a scarf as a cummerbund or seeing a dress as a perfectly viable top. The experimentation feels less rehearsed than it sometimes does at other points in the year. Instead, it feels more instinctive, as if the body has no choice but to find relief in the clothes that simply feel right. As the heat climbs, it’s less dictated by the mind; the body is running the show.

Of course, like Odysseus, you can eat from the lotus flower and try to swat away those more intrusive and introspective thoughts with a vice of choice.

But no matter where one goes, those questions will rear their heads the moment we open our closets and rummage through our drawers. And speaking on a more personal note, which is something I have in many ways grappled with regarding what to share and what to keep close to my heart, I have found the act of getting dressed this summer, at times, terribly frustrating and, at other times, debilitating.

Same look as upon with the addition of a vintage Armani jacket (similar here ), and replaced the Zankov skirt with these pants from Polo Ralph Lauren .

I would try to throw on something that was an old reliable last summer and find that it didn’t fit the same way, or in a few cases, didn’t fit at all. And then there were those moments when I would comb through my closet and find pieces that I had once pined for only to discover they ignited little to no flame in me, which made me question why I had purchased them in the first place.

Regardless, there were several times this summer when I had to simply embrace where things were at any given moment. I had to accept the luggage I packed. Even in retrospect, I couldn’t fathom why I would pack an actual suit in the middle of a heatwave. I had to come to terms with, and not mourn, the clothes that don’t serve me at this present moment, because to dwell on the past blocks the future.

I have often preached that summer dressing is, at its heart, about ease, which I still stand behind. But coming to the end of this summer, I think it’s become something akin to one chapter closing and another beginning, or perhaps, to put it more plainly, a season of shedding. By summer’s end, we will have no doubt grown so comfortable wearing the bare minimum that our chosen uniform presents itself as the perfect foundation for all the layers we’ll begin piling on as the temperatures cool. Finding our way back to what we consider our essentials when it comes to getting dressed is, in its own right, a homecoming, which is apt because all journeys, no matter where they may lead you or how far you stray, ultimately lead back home.

Until next time!

XX

JJ

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