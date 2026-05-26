The Gospel of Ralph

When I sat down to interview Rebekka Bay, the Creative Director of Marimekko, I wasn’t expecting our conversation to begin with Ralph Lauren. She was wearing THE JACKET OF THE SEASON, and I had just flown in the day prior from London, where I participated in another panel discussing the recent launch of Ralph Lauren Catwalk, so it all felt almost kismet (Her’s was the tan version, which she wore over a one-of-one Marimekko printed skirt. One of the perks, she told me, of having the headquarters attached to the printing mill is getting to create these one-offs. There are more sizes available in the navy and cream version here and here.) That moment with Rebekka reconfirmed something I don’t think Americans often stop to consider: the truly global reach of Ralph Lauren. Perhaps because the brand is so ubiquitous in our lives, it’s as if it has always been there. And I think that endurance is a testament not only to the clothes themselves, but to the ethos, or perhaps one could cheekily call them the gospels, laid out by the man himself.

Book display at the London store.

Ralph Lauren Catwalk marks the first time an American designer has been included in the series, and while preparing for the panel in New York, someone mentioned how fitting it was for Ralph to sit alongside the likes of Prada, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Dior, designers and houses that reshaped not only the look of fashion, but the business of it as well. Ralph has done the same, though in a distinctly American fashion. What has always separated him from both his American contemporaries and many of his European counterparts is that he understood very early on that fashion could extend beyond clothing into an entire way of life. Even in the early days of the brand, Mr. Lauren was adamant about keeping the width of his ties intact, but also about having his own designated drawer to display them so they wouldn’t sit amongst other brands. It wasn’t simply about the ties themselves, but about the world surrounding them.

Aside from his early adoption of the idea of building an entire world around the brand, the clothes themselves have stayed relevant because, at the end of the day, Ralph Lauren has never necessarily been a brand that chases trends. And if the brand so happens to be on trend, it’s more of a happy coincidence than something overly calculated. Bridget Foley, the author of the book, made the smart observation that during the 1980s Ralph Lauren never went fully “’80s.” Perhaps the hair got a tad bigger and the makeup a touch more present, but it never tipped into full-blown ’80s excess, which is precisely why those collections could so easily be worn today. (One of my favorite collections that I discovered through the book was Spring/Summer 1988, which was inspired by ballet.)

I would also argue that the brand’s continued relevance has to do with the fact that the clothes are meant to be cherished rather than thrown to the wayside the moment the next season rolls around. One quote that continually came up during both panels, and for good reason, was one where Ralph essentially says that his clothes will look even better the next season, because even at its most glamorous, there’s still the sense that these are clothes meant to be lived in.

CYC Merch

These were all points that we of course discussed at length in London, along with the fact that the clothes themselves remain timeless in part because they do not ask much of the wearer. With some designers, wearing the clothes can feel like stepping into someone else’s fantasy, sometimes even contorting yourself in order to fit inside it. Ralph’s clothes don’t operate that way. Because at the end of the day, it’s as much about Mr. Lauren’s fantasies and dreams as it is about the desires of the wearer.

What Ralph has always made abundantly clear, if you look at any number of the ads or campaigns, is that while there is so much aspiration within them, they never feel entirely out of reach. And I think that speaks to why I’ve always viewed both the brand and the man himself as an embodiment of the American Dream. What has always made Ralph Lauren so compelling is that the fantasy at the center of it feels deeply democratic. The individual gets to choose who they want to become rather than fit into some predestined role. In Ralph, you can be the prepster, the British equestrian, the glamorous Hollywood starlet, the cowboy, but above all, you still get to be yourself.

You can buy the book here, and you watch both panel discussions here and here.

Links, Links, Links

For those who may have been curious about how my carry-on journey has been going during my Grand European Tour, I must admit that I failed. In Helsinki, I had to get a duffle bag to check but it’s not all in vain! (I then ended up buying a bigger duffel in Roma from Patagonia, which was conveniently right in front of the Hoxton Hotel where I was staying. Also, thank you so much to Fallon Alexandria for helping me figure out my lodging in Rome. She works for ForaTravel, and if you are traveling and in need of recommendations, I can’t recommend her enough!) There have been some major learning lessons. For instance, I didn’t necessarily need to bring nine T-shirts. So far, I’ve only ended up wearing three, and for the most part I’ve been able to make do with a button-down. I also could have limited the number of pants I brought because, for the majority of the trip, I’ve been wearing either these cargos or these chinos. And in Rome, because it’s kind of scorching, I’ve mostly been wearing my linen Stoffa shorts. However, I think the biggest lesson that I’m taking away is that you can always go with less.

One of the things I had to get in Rome was the Hot Priest calendar.

This is a great bodysuit that would obviously work for the holidays, but I think this could also work in a tropical setting with a sarong and sandals.

And for the road a few more links (mostly secondhand):

That’s all from moi! Talk soon!

xx

JJ

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