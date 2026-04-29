Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Alena's avatar
Alena
Apr 29

I saw on L'etiquette that he was wearing vintage German workwear https://www.instagram.com/p/DHEYlNlgxnC/?img_index=7

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1 reply by Jalil Johnson
David's avatar
David
Apr 29

I’d wager the case has not been cracked. Instead Ackermann seems to own three pairs of similarly blue pants.

The broad cuff of the mystery pants does not match the slimmer cuff of the vintage German workwear pants in the l’étiquette post.

Similarly, the pants as seen in the screenshots are not the same as the mystery pants. The screenshots show simple inseam, whilst the mystery-pants have a lapped or flat-felled inseam (as do the vintage German pants).

The pants in the screenshots are likely made by Le Laboureur – at least I have only ever seen the hook closure with its telltale two rivets on the fly on their pants – and these rivets are quite visible in the last, black and white screenshot.

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