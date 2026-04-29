Good pants are hard to find… but you know a good pair when you see it.

The post that started this crazy journey.. here are the shoes btw.

On April 26, Haider Ackermann, who is currently creative director at both Tom Ford and Canada Goose, posted a photo of his legs crossed against an upholstered headboard in what looks like an ornate damask (?), set just beneath a carved coat of arms. The pants land somewhere in the realm of royal blue, cut on the looser side with a generous cuff that turns up to reveal a darker underside…. needless to say they are simply DIVINE!

As for what makes these pants so right, it’s a combination of things. The first, at least to me, is how clearly broken-in they are. You can see it in the way the fabric folds, that softened, lived-in quality that only comes with time. We talk a lot about worn-in denim, but there’s something more elusive about a weathered cotton trouser. The repeated washing, the subtle patina that builds with wear, it allows the fabric to settle into the body in a way that feels instinctive.

CYC Merch

The cut plays its part as well. They sit on the straighter side, though with just enough width to keep them from feeling rigid. Not oversized, not barrelled, and certainly not slim. They occupy that Goldilocks zone that tends to outlast whatever silhouette happens to be “trending” at the moment. And then the cuff, which really seals it. It’s deep and deliberate, exposing the ankle in a way that feels considered and just a touch perverse, without trying too hard.

When it came to actually tracking them down, my first instinct was Tom Ford. It seemed almost too obvious, given his role there and the ballet flats he’s wearing. But after combing through the site, I came up no dice. So the next move was Instagram. Someone, I figured, had to know…. right?

I’ll admit I took things a bit further than most would consider reasonable. I read through every comment under the post, hoping someone would ask about the pants and that either Ackermann himself or some kind of pant sage would step in with an answer. No luck. The only consistent line of questioning was around the shoes.

So I pivoted. I went through his tagged photos to see if he’d worn the pants out in the days following, and sure enough, he had. From there, it became an investigation. I took screenshots of videos and photos to cobble together a reference point, as I started to field the leads.

Mid-Spring Wardrobe Essentials

screenshot taken from Instagram

Screenshot taken from Instagram

The first lead pointed to a pair of cotton twill trousers from Prada. For a moment, I wanted to believe that was it and call it a day. But side by side, the differences were hard to ignore. Prada’s have slanted front pockets, while his read more like traditional side slit pockets, with a small coin pocket tucked just below a belt loop. The Prada pair were quite slimmer, plus they weren’t necessarily a color match.

From there, more suggestions started to roll in. Alex Mill came up as well as Miu Miu, which, to be fair, got close on color, but that’s more or less where the similarities ended (plus I don’t see him going for the brand). Arpenteur was floated as well, which made sense on paper given their whole utilitarian-meets-refined proposition, though nothing I could find quite lined up. I even briefly entertained The Row, if only because it felt like the kind of answer you want to be true, but that theory didn’t hold for very long.

Other suggestions surfaced, but none held up for long. However, when I stumbled upon a collaboration between Gardenheir and Le Laboureur, it shifted my thinking. It made me wonder if the pants he’s wearing aren’t new at all, but rather a pair of vintage French workwear trousers. Most of us are familiar with the jacket in that same shade of blue called bleu de travail (work blues) popularized by Bill Cunningham (Alex Mill has their own version of the jacket now). Beyond the color, which aligns, it would also explain the level of wear, the way the fabric has softened over time and taken on that lived-in quality.

And if we’re being honest, it also makes sense that he would pair Tom Ford slippers with a pair of work pants. That kind of contrast feels entirely in his wheelhouse. So where I’ve landed, at least for now, is that these are likely vintage. I’m not fully settled on it just yet, so if anyone has a more definitive answer, please report back!

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