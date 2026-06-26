Hello everyone! From Paris!

At the beginning of my trip, I was in Versailles with the fragrance brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which I think most people are familiar with because of Baccarat Rouge 540 (which I learned is the most copied fragrance in the world! I also learned that Francis is the head of perfumes at Dior, OOOLALA!).

I’ve always wanted to visit Versailles because, besides Jackie, I’m OBSESSED with Marie Antoinette. As a kid she was the gateway drug, so to speak, for my interest in French culture, and of course I have to credit Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette for stoking that flame even further.

I originally had something else planned, but I thought it would be fun to deviate from what I usually discuss and instead explain the mechanics of a press trip (or sometimes called a brand trip), while at the same time sharing what I think makes for a great one.

Because this topic is admittedly quite niche, I’ve decided to tuck it behind the paywall. So if you are either considering/currently in the process of crafting a press trip, or generally curious and want to take a look behind the curtains, this one is pour toi. However, if you’re in the mood for our regularly scheduled programming, check out the last few letters…

and make sure to listen to the summer playlist curated by There_Is_No_Planet_Earth.

Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

What exactly is a press trip?