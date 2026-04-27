Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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Victoria Cisneros's avatar
Victoria Cisneros
Apr 30

Hey, so I came here to comment like hey, nice fits, I appreciate the inspiration and found actual racism I am so sorry. This is a lovely look book, you ate :)

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Apr 27

Interesting. Do you ever use models who have white skin?

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