A few weeks ago, when temperatures climbed into the low 70s before dropping back down into the mid-40s and 50s, I proposed a kind of mid-spring template (and something that could easily stretch into early summer). To refresh everyone’s memory, it looked like this:

The idea behind this template is less about five distinct pieces you can reach for without thinking, put together, and walk out the door hunky-dory. I mean, you certainly could, and in fact the original version of today’s letter was built around outfits created with exactly that intention in mind. But when I reviewed the photos, I started to reconsider. When I looked at them, they felt like the opposite of how an outfit should come together…forced… and at times they verged on costume. That said, it wasn’t all in vain. It offered a kind of clarity.

The more I sat with this short list of mid-spring wardrobe needs, the more I realized that it was really answering a question I get all the time: “where do you usually begin when building an outfit?” It’s a question I tend to dread, because if I’m honest, and by now you likely know this about me, I dress very much by feeling. My impulses shift day to day, which means one morning the foundation might be a shoe, and the next it could be a pair of earrings insisting on being the center of attention.

Getting dressed is, arguably, one of the most important things we do each day. I’ve said that before, and I think it’s worth repeating. Outside of intimacy, it’s one of the few moments where we’re quite vulnerable, standing in some state of undress, asking ourselves who we want to be that day. The question remains the same, even as the seasons change. What does shift is the instinct that guides the answer. In colder months, the impulse is largely about warmth. As temperatures rise, part of it is still practical, how to stay cool, but beyond that there is something more subtle at play. A shedding, not just of layers but of mental clutter. And in that clearing, there’s often a pull toward simplicity, which is where a template begins to make sense.

So, to make this template feel a bit more grounded for the day-to-day, I’ve styled four of the five pieces( the pinky ring is included throughout), across three distinct scenarios:

Office: When it comes to office attire, I find it’s usually the easiest category to sort out, you can almost instinctively tell what reads appropriate and what doesn’t. More often than not, the solve is simply to introduce a layer that brings structure into the look, whether that’s a blazer, a crisp pair of cotton slacks, or even something as subtle as a proper sock that sharpens the overall effect.

Casual: There isn’t the same level of rigidity here, there’s room to loosen things a bit. You can lean into softer layers, swap in a sneaker, and allow the outfit to feel a touch more relaxed without losing intention.

Going Out: This is where things open up. It’s the most playful of the three, and the one that invites a bit of risk. A heel that goes beyond a kitten, a hint of metallic, or something slightly louche in the layering, this is where those choices start to make sense. CYC Merch

So without further ado:

Grey Long Sleeve Shirt

Office

Causal

Going Out

Printed Skirt

Office

Causal

Going-Out

Night Shirt/ Shirt Dress

Office

Casual

6397 nylon Mac jacket, Doen striped shirt dress from a few summers ago (alts here and here ), Sunspel t-shirt, J.Crew chinos, Sperry boat shoes.

Going Out

Open Toe Sandals

Office

Casual

Going out

J.Crew lurex top from a few seasons ago so I’ll point you in the direction of this or this , VTG Donna Karan sequin skirt from TRR (alts here , here , here ), Celine jelly fisherman sandals from the Hedi era, but luckily there are plenty of jelly options on the market like these from Ancient Greek Sandals and these from Loeffler Randall (and these aren’t fisherman sandals, but are a nice alt if you are wanting a bit of a heel).

That’s all from moi today! Talk soon!

XX

JJ

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