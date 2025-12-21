A bit of housekeeping: I’m taking a few weeks off, so this will be the last send of the year.

This year marked one year since I decided to leave my full-time job and focus on this newsletter. It was the year I reached 10k subscribers (we’re now at 14k and growing. I was hoping for 15k by the end of the year, and there’s still time), a move back to the city, and a rebrand of the newsletter. I had the opportunity to travel to places I’ve always dreamed of going (London, Copenhagen, Martha’s Vineyard, Portugal, just to name a few), to write for publications including Elle, WhoWhatWear, Refinery29, and Harper’s Bazaar, and to work on incredible partnerships with dream brands. I could keep going, but I don’t want to be too self-indulgent. Needless to say, what a year, and I truly couldn’t do this without you, my lovely readers!!!!!

There are already some exciting things in store for next year (perhaps another collab coming down the pipeline), but I won’t spill all the beans just yet. Thank you all so much for the continued support, and if you’d like to work with Consider Yourself Cultured in 2026, you can reach out to daniellem@brigadetalent.com.

2025 Gift Guide

Winter Essentials

Getting Dressed for the Holidays

Most of this month my focus has been on thinking through different ways to approach getting dressed for the holidays. That has run the gamut from what I consider the foundational building blocks of any holiday look if you want a more grab-and-go approach, to getting a bit adventurous with the idea of turning pajamas into functional party looks, and of course all the things you can do with plaid. I also did a full piece for Harper’s Bazaar that aimed to offer outfit solutions for just about any foreseeable event this season, from dinner with the in-laws to an end of the year bar crawl with friends.

And while we’ve talked ad nauseam about the wonders of December and the certain leeway the month gives you to dress with a bit of abandon, there is, of course, life outside of the parties and dinners. The mundanities don’t simply go on pause. Dressing for those moments is less driven by impulse or inspiration and, if I’m being honest, a bit more carnal, survival-led, uniform-adjacent, and dictated by the kind of exhaustion where forming a coherent outfit feels like a minor achievement.

For the most part, I’ve been navigating those everyday moments based on the clothes that had accumulated on a small rolling cabinet tucked into the corner of my bedroom. It became the landing spot for outfits tossed aside after coming home late from events, as well as the holding area for clean laundry I was too preoccupied to fold and return to its rightful place. And though I have an entire room dedicated to storing my clothes, December being the whirlwind that it is, that space became a disaster zone. I actively avoided going in there, largely because I was too ashamed to face the chaos head-on. (As you’re reading this, I’m happy to report that I finally spent a day getting the closet back in order and I am no longer afraid to step inside, haha.)

As a result of all this, getting dressed required me to lean less on my usual instinct, which is very much feeling-based, and more on what was immediately available. Most days meant cobbling together looks from what I’d been wearing to dinners and parties, then swapping out certain elements, a heel for a driver, a sequin skirt for jeans, white jeans, to be exact. In a way, it echoed something I often aim to do intentionally, mixing evening with day, except this time it was less by design and more by circumstance.

What follows are five looks that came out of that headspace.

Part of the end-of-year essentials is having a bag that genuinely does it all, something that works as a true grab-and-go. The Coach Empire Carryall fits that brief perfectly. As the name suggests, it can quite literally carry it all. This time of year, hauling around a floppy tote doesn’t always make sense. You want something structured and sturdy that serves the same purpose, without looking like you’re heading to the beach or the grocery store. The other thing I love about the Empire Carryall is the strap, which means when your arms are tired of carrying it by the handles, you can easily go hands-free. Alex Mill canvas trench, which might not be the coat I’d normally reach for on a below 40 day, unless you layer one of these underneath .

I wore a version of this look to a dinner, followed by two holiday parties. I swapped in the shoes I actually wanted to wear had the weather not been an issue, and the belt arrived the day after. I liked the idea of defining the waist as a way to push back against the general blah that tends to set in after a month of overindulgence and very little time for the gym.

Front Street General wool sweater (I got this ages ago and don’t know if they still make it, so in the meantime I’ll point you to this one with similar coloring, though the collar is a bit higher, and this one as well), L.L. Bean Oxford shirt (though I’ll also direct you to this one from Hanover , which I tried on and bought immediately because it had that perfectly broken-in feel), Levi’s 501s (I know I tend to go back and forth on them, but for now I’m really into them, though I also like these ), Polo Ralph Lauren suede drivers ( alts ), B-Low the Belt big brass buckle belt, and once again, here’s the bag .

I wore a version of this look to a meeting and then to lunch at Wolf at Nordstrom, where I also stopped by the new Polo station on the second floor and the Muse station in the jewelry corner. I swapped in my own sweatshirt in place of the sweater, since that’s what I would have worn had a meeting not been on the calendar.

Once again, here’s the sweatshirt . Supplies are limited, so get yours while you can.

This is half of what I wore a version of this to the Burberry holiday party, which was simply divine. They let me borrow the coat of my literalllllllll dreams, and I was genuinely heartbroken when I had to give it back, haha. I didn’t have time to shoot it, so I swapped the Burberry coat for this balmacaan I bought last winter and rarely wear.

The last two looks are less documentary and more interpretive, pulling from the same impulse but with a bit more room to breathe.

Here’s the look again, but with these embossed boots from Le Monde Beryl and a cable-knit sweater that also happens to be from J.Crew, though it’s from a few years ago, so I’d go for this or this . And an accessory styling trick I want to explore more in the new year: a big brooch/ stickpin on a knit. This one is from Completedworks .

The party is over, at least for 2025. Wishing you all happy holidays and a wonderful new year, and I’ll see you again in 2026!

XX

JJ

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