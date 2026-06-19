A few things before we get into the nitty gritty:

Resort Report

In terms of the fashion calendar, June marks not only the spring menswear shows but also the unveiling of resort collections, which typically arrive in stores toward the end of the year and often include a holiday-focused delivery. Though the lion’s share of attention is usually reserved for the main collections, namely spring/summer and fall/winter, the seasons that often hold the most importance for both brands and retailers are these in-between collections. They have a longer shelf life than the more ephemeral excitement surrounding the main collections, and because they remain on the sales floor at full price for longer, they tend to be particularly important from a business perspective.

Though these collections are undeniably beneficial to the bottom line, they are rarely the place where you’ll find sweeping shifts in silhouette or some grand proposition a designer is eager to introduce. Those ideas still largely reside within the main collections. That is, of course, barring the designers who have chosen to debut collections during this period in an effort to safeguard their collections from being completely overshadowed. I’m looking at you, Alessandro Michele at Valentino.

Admittedly, the way I’m framing it makes resort sound a bit like the forgotten middle child of the fashion calendar. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t collections or themes that that arrive around this time that make you want to, well, get dressed.

The Shibori set, which was styled as separates but would of course be beautiful worn together, could easily work for any evening event on your calendar right now. The popover shirt is similarly appealing in its simplicity, but also incredibly practical for the current weather at hand And then there is one more thing: the braided belts, which immediately reminded me of my treasured Charvet belts. They’re usually my belt of choice unless I’m wearing the African beaded style from Ann Mashburn .

One of the standout resort collections was, of course, Tory Burch, who somehow keeps getting better every season. I also think one of the clearest signs that a collection sparks some sort of joy is when you see it and immediately want to get dressed.

The leather woven basket that I think I would want to buy less to use as a bag, but as a piece of decor.

This collection, like a few others presented this season, called to mind what could be considered the old masters of fashion (By Malene Birger had a distinct Paul Poiret air to it). With Tory, I couldn't help but think of the old guard of Seventh Avenue who once ruled the eveningwear category: Norman Norell, Adolfo, and Galanos. Those designers came to mind because of the attention paid to fabrication and the creation of pieces that call for a sense of occasion. There was a reversible jacquard coat in shades of limoncello and coral, gathered rosettes adorning lightweight dresses that could easily be reimagined in white for the fashionable bride, and strong footwear throughout, including rubberized leather boots with a distinctly mod silhouette punctuated by a pointed toe.

6397 is a brand everyone should know. I see it as a collection of elevated essentials, but I'm talking far beyond the propositions of so many brands today, where an "elevated essential" amounts to little more than a cropped T-shirt with a cap sleeve. No, 6397 is truly in the business of elevating the everyday wardrobe: a cardigan vest and T-shirt combo, basketball shorts rendered in velvet (?), or the washed canvas pea coats that were first introduced a season or two ago and have since returned. It's a smart move, helping to establish house signatures so that, eventually, if someone spotted one on the street, they'd immediately recognize it as a 6397 piece.

Simone Rocha debuted her first standalone menswear collection at Pitti Uomo yesterday. Technically, this isn’t resort, it’s a true spring/summer collection, but in the same vein as many of the collections I’ve discussed here, these were clothes I wanted to wear immediately.

I think there was some eye-rolling last year over Miu Miu’s aprons. However, I will admit that I currently have one sitting in my cart, and Simone’s version only reinforced that desire. What I think Simone’s menswear brings to the market is a selection of clothes catered to what is arguably still a niche customer: men who aren’t afraid to embrace touches of femininity in their wardrobe. However, instead of bastardizing what was, and in some corners still is, called “gender-fluid dressing” (which I think is entirely the wrong phrasing and framework for what’s actually happening), Simone has offered what feels like one of the most contemporary approaches to dressing today. She understands that a growing number of shoppers are less preoccupied with staying within gendered boundaries and are instead looking for clothes that simply feel like themselves.

And beyond offering the more frilly bits in menswear, perhaps the most important thing she’s doing is providing enough sizing for people to actually participate. Often, the biggest hurdle for someone interested in wearing a garment that may not have been originally designed with their gender in mind is simply finding a size that fits.

What feels even more refreshing is that the collection isn’t just addressing a genuine shift in how people shop and dress, it’s also resonating commercially. According to the team when I visited in March, the response has been incredibly strong, which couldn’t make me happier.

I feel that it’s quite rare to see Simone herself in pieces that are more fitted to the body. More often than not, we see her in one of her many confection-like dresses, complete with frills and puffs. But this simple pairing of what I believe is a silk dress (or perhaps a skirt ) with a bomber jacket , which I must say I’ve been thinking about quite a bit recently, and a crystal-embellished heel makes for a smart summer look.

In other shopping related news

For the past few weeks the city has been awash in a sea of blue and orange…. everyday I step out the door I am amazed at how much blue and orange seemingly everyone has in their closet. I have somewhat loved that places that you would typically associate with the world of sports has gotten in on Knicks-O-Mania like this post from David Webb.

The day before my birthday, I popped down to Emily Dawn Long's studio and accidentally styled what I feel could be a contender for the de facto uniform of mid-spring and early summer. A graphic t-shirt in a decidedly '80s hue, think burnished red, teal, or Miami Vice blue. This one is, of course, from Emily Dawn Long (she also makes her famous "Take Your Clothes Off" printed tees). This is also where the secondhand market comes in handy: Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C. Slinky tank top (Once again EDL). Rachel Comey showed something similar for Spring 2026; however, the tanks on her runway had more of a compression feel, similar to these. I think something a bit more fluid is better suited to the season because the last thing you want in the heat is a top pressing into your skin. Something looser simply feels right. And in lieu of reaching for black or white, I'd opt for either grey or butter yellow. Straight leg, yet slightly oversized cargos. This may have to be more of a DIY project. I bought these Alex Mill cargos a few sizes too large and then had them tailored. However, while the tailor was pinning them, I slipped my fist into the back of the waistband because I wanted them to retain a bit of slack. These aren't cargos, but they'll give you a similar effect if you size up. And because they're drawstring, you have complete control over where the pants sit on your body. Dad gorp-core sandals (These are from Jamie Haller).



You could also double up on tanks.

Sometime last week, I found myself back in the old stomping grounds of Saks, and, somewhat surprisingly, looking at ties, which certainly felt like a departure for me. I don’t know if this is still the case, but there was a healthy selection of Charvet ties on sale, and as I thumbed through the rack, I began to think that perhaps over the next year I might start wearing more suits. And if I were to wear more suits, I would of course need more ties, or at least that’s the logic I used to justify the purchase. I wore it last Saturday to two broadway shows with lunch in-between them at Sardis (which closes for renovation next week, so go now!). I wore a white blazer and pants to create a makeshift suit, and I decided to go with an all white number as an homage to Tom Wolfe, a fellow Virginia boy.

I have also been the recipient of an influx of fragrances lately, the latest coming from the newer fragrance house Rite of Way. My current favorite is Outer Realm, which features notes of amber and citron. The combination creates a scent that is at once musky and also has the distinct smell of a paperback book.

And now some rapid fire secondhand links

That’s all from me today… I know I promised a letter dedicated to the most have item for right now….I promise that is coming!

Talk soon!

XX

JJ

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