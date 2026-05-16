Today will be a fairly quick roundup of links, as I’m also in preparation mode for a little nine-day Euro excursion that will span three countries. I’m really attempting to travel with just a carry-on because I have a connecting flight on my way to Rome (any Rome recs send them my way!), and I have this fear of losing my bag. So I’ve been heeding my own advice and revisiting this post, and after reading Laurel Pantin May story for Vogue Shopping, I now have a few more ideas on how to make a nine-day trip with only a carry-on feasible. I’ll report back on how it actually goes. But for now, here are a few bits and bobs.

And also while I have your attention, make sure to check out my latest interview with Nina Runsdorf!

Though for obvious reasons this collection will not be touted as one designed by Dario Vitale, the markers of the DNA he set out for the brand are quite apparent. Though his one and only runway show was certainly impactful, one criticism leveled at it was that it felt, to an extent, over styled, whereas La Vacanza still carries the sensibility of that first collection, just a bit more tempered, sporty, and still very much that 80s Miami feel. These heeled sandals are at the top of my list because they remind me of the very elusive Odeon heels from The Row.

Amongst the trash that is never in short supply on Twitter, there are little gems(I surprisingly found out about Janice Dickinson’s memoir through the app, and I finished it about a week ago… highly recommend. I haven’t done much research into the aftermath following its publication, but I’m curious how all the men named in the book responded. I’m wondering if the memoir caused its own media circus. If anyone has any insight, I would love to know!!!). I was scrolling one day and came across a post about this movie called Leave Her to Heaven, and the user described it as the original Gone Girl. The movie is captivatingly beautiful and shows the lengths some people will go to in order to get their way. Me out in the wild in the cargo pants.

I used my TRR credit to buy one of those Hermès Toile Fourre-Tout canvas bags. Longtime readers know that I am, for the most part, a loyal fan of the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote. I stand by it. In most cases it’s my personal item on flights, it has served as my weekender, a grocery bag, and honestly, if you can think of a use for it, I’ve probably used my Boat and Tote for it…. the only thing is sometimes (and I hate to say this) it feels too big. However, something has come over me this season, and that sensation is simplification which is why I’m so excited for this slimmer canvas tote to arrive! I can’t get enough of this halva!