Dario's Last Dance
CYAS #069
Today will be a fairly quick roundup of links, as I’m also in preparation mode for a little nine-day Euro excursion that will span three countries. I’m really attempting to travel with just a carry-on because I have a connecting flight on my way to Rome (any Rome recs send them my way!), and I have this fear of losing my bag. So I’ve been heeding my own advice and revisiting this post, and after reading Laurel Pantin May story for Vogue Shopping, I now have a few more ideas on how to make a nine-day trip with only a carry-on feasible. I’ll report back on how it actually goes. But for now, here are a few bits and bobs.
And also while I have your attention, make sure to check out my latest interview with Nina Runsdorf!
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Links, Links, Links
Though for obvious reasons this collection will not be touted as one designed by Dario Vitale, the markers of the DNA he set out for the brand are quite apparent. Though his one and only runway show was certainly impactful, one criticism leveled at it was that it felt, to an extent, over styled, whereas La Vacanza still carries the sensibility of that first collection, just a bit more tempered, sporty, and still very much that 80s Miami feel. These heeled sandals are at the top of my list because they remind me of the very elusive Odeon heels from The Row.
Amongst the trash that is never in short supply on Twitter, there are little gems(I surprisingly found out about Janice Dickinson’s memoir through the app, and I finished it about a week ago… highly recommend. I haven’t done much research into the aftermath following its publication, but I’m curious how all the men named in the book responded. I’m wondering if the memoir caused its own media circus. If anyone has any insight, I would love to know!!!). I was scrolling one day and came across a post about this movie called Leave Her to Heaven, and the user described it as the original Gone Girl. The movie is captivatingly beautiful and shows the lengths some people will go to in order to get their way.
As I mentioned above, I’m heading out of town, and heeding Laurel’s rule about picking three bottoms, I know for sure that these cargo pants from Pistola will be making the cut. In fact, I’ll probably wear them on the plane because they are so comfortable. Plus, they are a great alternative to the bleached Auralee pair that I own and love, as those are a bit more structure to them than the Pistola version. As for the other two, I know there will definitely be some sort of khaki chino in the mix, and probably a pair of jeans… or perhaps shorts… or perhaps both.
I used my TRR credit to buy one of those Hermès Toile Fourre-Tout canvas bags. Longtime readers know that I am, for the most part, a loyal fan of the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote. I stand by it. In most cases it’s my personal item on flights, it has served as my weekender, a grocery bag, and honestly, if you can think of a use for it, I’ve probably used my Boat and Tote for it…. the only thing is sometimes (and I hate to say this) it feels too big. However, something has come over me this season, and that sensation is simplification which is why I’m so excited for this slimmer canvas tote to arrive!
I love a great gift basket, and I think I may have received the best one yet from The Great Nosh. So far, my favorite things from the basket include the Seed + Mill rosemary and almond halva ( I made a little late-night snack with cashew yogurt, a drizzle of honey, and the halva, and it was absolutely delicious), there was also a tin from Fishwife (I can’t remember which specific one came in the basket because I also received a discovery set and ended up mixing all the tins together. So far I’ve only tried the Sardines in Preserved Lemon, which were quite tasty), as well as the Surprisingly Delicious Matzo Chips which believe it or not are delicious!
And for the road a few more links (mostly secondhand):
Another great pair of cargos, which I would absolutely get if I didn’t already own three pairs.
If for some reason you find yourself in Venice, or in anything remotely reminiscent of an Agatha Christie novel, you should buy this dress and wear it with strappy gold sandals and a fabulous headpiece.
A great dopamine skirt (there seem to be a few available, and there’s a matching cardigan), and it’s under $250, which feels like quite a good deal.
A sweater from my absolute favorite Prada collection. It’s too small for me, so someone who wears an IT38 should buy it and wear it to dinner with a sheer slip skirt and these raffia sandals. I also think the look works best if your hair is slightly wet, as though you had been swimming at the beach right up until the last possible second before your dinner reservation.
If you are an Aries, or simply have an affinity for rams, this is for you.
If your name starts with an E, or again, if you simply have an affinity for the letter, perhaps because it’s the first initial of your lover, this is for you.
And if you are still on the hunt for a copy of George for sub $30, I present you with this, this, this, and this.
Happy Saturday!
XX
JJ
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Ooh I will have to read this! She dated a friend of mine about 15/20? years ago and met her briefly during that time!