Photograph: Steve Jackson

Greetings! I'm Jalil Johnson, a fashion professional and writer located in the vibrant city of New York. You might recognize me from my Instagram presence or have come across me featured in prestigious publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, The Financial Times, and many more!

What is Consider Yourself Cultured?

This is a fashion newsletter, but not just about fashion. Yes, there are styling ideas and shoppable pieces I genuinely think are worth your time—but it’s also a space where everything I’m drawn to starts to connect. What’s happening in the world, the films that linger in my mind, the places I’ve just come back from. It’s meant to feel personal, like a conversation. At its core, this newsletter is about answering the question: why not? Maybe it nudges you to try something new, or to see something familiar in a slightly different light.

How often do you publish?

Twice a week. On Sundays, I send out a letter that usually circles back to the act of getting dressed—seasonal lookbook-style guides, styling ideas built around a single piece, or specific ways of wearing something that feel timely. These ideas are always in conversation with what we’ve seen on the runway and what’s happening in the broader culture.

Wednesdays bring Consider Yourself a Shopper—a supplement filled with links to things in my home, in my cart, or simply on my mind. Most of them are fashion-related, but you’ll also find the occasional beauty product I swear by, a vase I can’t stop staring at, or a song that deserves to be played on repeat.

And then, there are the weeks when I veer a little more theoretical—when what’s swirling around in my head feels worth sharing. Like the idea of making it through a tense election season by turning to elegance.

What Do Paid Subscribers Get?

As a paying subscriber, you get:

Full access to the archive, including complete podcast episodes. Public posts automatically move behind a paywall five weeks after they’re published. Because I’m always building on past ideas—and often referencing previous work—having access to the full archive helps give you the full picture. I also had a podcast, and full episodes are available exclusively to paid subscribers.

Monthly “Ask Jalil” chat sessions. On the first Sunday of each month, I host a private group for paid subscribers—a space where you can ask me anything, truly. But more than that, it’s a moment for the community to come together and chat about what’s on our minds.

Early access to launches. From time to time, I collaborate with brands on special projects, and as a paid subscriber, you’ll get early access to those launches before they’re shared more widely.

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Press:

2025

New York Times, April 2025: These Jackets Are Fire.

2024

Bad Influence, December 2024: what seven very cool people are buying themselves this year.

What Should I Wear, December 2024: Giving. Receiving. Wearing.

Substack, December 2024: What to expect in 2025.

Substack, December 2024: Gift guides, unstacked.

Link in Bio, December 2024: I Can’t Stop Scrolling Menswear Social.

Plant Based, December 2024: The State of the Men’s Skincare Union.

The New York Times, November 2024: Trying to Come Up With a Gift? Pay Attention.

Vogue Business. November 2024: What we learnt at the Vogue Business Future of Shopping Summit

Window Seat, November 2024: Seatmates: Jalil Johnson

Town & Country, October 2024: What’s Your Fancy: Jalil Johnson Shares His Bold Essentials

What Should I Wear, October 2024: Asking “Why not?” with Jalil Johnson

Vogue, October 2024, Keep Your Jewelry Box Fresh- 11 New Jewelry Designers to Know

Shop Rat, September 2024: What You Missed at "Shop Rat: Live!"

The Zoe Report, September 2024: The Wrong Jacket Theory is Fall’s Coolest Styling Trick

The Washington Post, September 2024: Substack steps into the fashion spotlight

It’s Called Taste, August 2024: Dressing for a cinematic life and sophisticated insults with Jalil Johnson

Hey, Mrs. Solomon, August 2024: Hey, M. Jalil

Margaux, August 2024: Modern Muse: Jalil Johnson

Sent from my iphone with love, August 2024: #103: disco duets, gossiping & party shoes

Marie Claire, August 2024: Do Tamagotchis Belong On Luxury Bags? Maximalists Say Yes

The Love List, July 2024: My Favorite Newsletters, Including 17 Exciting Emerging Voices

A Concept Store, July 2024: Goodbye MATCHESFASHION, You'll Be Missed

A La Carte, July 2024: At The Table With Jalil Johnson

Harpers Bazaar, June 2024: Why Everyone Is Suddenly Wearing Hats Again

The Cut, June 2024: Are We “Pre-Styling” Now?

Esquire, June 2024: Five Fits With: Fashion Lover and Digital Creator Jalil Johnson

Hotel Amore, June 2024: HOTEL AMORE Feature: Jalil Johnson, Fashion Writer, New York

Retail Diary, June 2024: Away x La Ligne: Stripes & Travel Gear

Earl Earl, June 2024: How To Wear The Skirt Of The Summer.

Vogue Business, May 2024: Bag charms and brooches are back as luxury’s new entry point

Habiter, May 2024: 043: JALIL JOHNSON

Lota, May 2024: Fashion Finds Its Voice on Substack

Journal, May 2024: 0013: Walk a Mile in Their Shoes Pt.I

The Dry Down Diaries, April 2024: Talking to more fashionable people about fashion: Jalil Johnson edition

Coveteur, April 2024: What Your Favorite Substack Newsletter Says About You

The Zoe Report, March 2024: Brooches Are Taking Over For 2024

Neverworns, March 2024: Closet Psyche: A Street Style Swan Who Wore His Pieces Once.

2023

The Cereal Aisle, December 2023: How to get dressed with Jalil Johnson

For partnership inquiries, reach out to jjalil851@gmail.com.