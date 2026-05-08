Consider Yourself Cultured

Consider Yourself Cultured

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April 2026

The hunt for Haider Ackermann's pants
Good pants are hard to find… but you know a good pair when you see it.
  Jalil Johnson
The mid-spring template put into practice
A few weeks ago, when temperatures climbed into the low 70s before dropping back down into the mid-40s and 50s, I proposed a kind of mid-spring template…
  Jalil Johnson
Consider Yourself a Shopper #068: Not-so-vintage Armani
Along with the best top for going out, a new collaboration that’s perfect for the mountains, and a slightly unexpected way to prepare tuna salad.
  Jalil Johnson
Do you want to own a piece of my closet?
eBay is hosting the NYC Edit Market this weekend, where you can shop curated racks of clothing and home goods that reflect what New Yorkers are buying…
  Jalil Johnson
Consider Yourself a Shopper #067: It feels like we're jumping over spring straight into summer
A transitional uniform that meets the heat without succumbing, as well as what’s been on my shopping list… spoiler alert, it’s a lot of home goods.
  Jalil Johnson
The spring dressing agenda is beginning to take shape
There's a bit more structure to the outerwear, and personally I can't get enough of skirts!
  Jalil Johnson
A book worth its weight in diamonds
Consider Yourself a Shopper #066
  Jalil Johnson

March 2026

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