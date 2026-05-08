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How to be nostalgic without looking retro
For the past few seasons there’s been one prevailing trend…nostalgia!
May 8
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Jalil Johnson
and
The RealReal
37
2
4
Polo-A-Go-Go : The Sequel
9 fresh takes on the ultimate t-shirt alt
May 5
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Jalil Johnson
31
5
2
April 2026
The hunt for Haider Ackermann's pants
Good pants are hard to find… but you know a good pair when you see it.
Apr 29
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Jalil Johnson
25
8
1
The mid-spring template put into practice
A few weeks ago, when temperatures climbed into the low 70s before dropping back down into the mid-40s and 50s, I proposed a kind of mid-spring template…
Apr 27
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Jalil Johnson
45
3
1
Consider Yourself a Shopper #068: Not-so-vintage Armani
Along with the best top for going out, a new collaboration that’s perfect for the mountains, and a slightly unexpected way to prepare tuna salad.
Apr 23
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Jalil Johnson
20
1
Do you want to own a piece of my closet?
eBay is hosting the NYC Edit Market this weekend, where you can shop curated racks of clothing and home goods that reflect what New Yorkers are buying…
Apr 17
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Jalil Johnson
21
5
Consider Yourself a Shopper #067: It feels like we're jumping over spring straight into summer
A transitional uniform that meets the heat without succumbing, as well as what’s been on my shopping list… spoiler alert, it’s a lot of home goods.
Apr 16
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Jalil Johnson
24
3
The spring dressing agenda is beginning to take shape
There's a bit more structure to the outerwear, and personally I can't get enough of skirts!
Apr 6
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Jalil Johnson
67
3
2
A book worth its weight in diamonds
Consider Yourself a Shopper #066
Apr 1
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Jalil Johnson
22
March 2026
The new preppy look on the streets of New York City
It's the style captivating the streets of the Big Apple, and you don't have to wait for collections to hit stores to get the look.
Mar 27
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Jalil Johnson
58
4
2
CYS #065: The perfect pair of earrings to wear with a navy sweater
Plus the outerwear and colors of the season.
Mar 24
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Jalil Johnson
31
5
Almost getting stuck in Europe changed how I think about packing
I'm officially becoming a carry-on only person, and here are the 9 items I'm for sure packing for each trip.
Mar 16
•
Jalil Johnson
70
3
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© 2026 Jalil Johnson
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